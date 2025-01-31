Lunar Owls vs Laces BC Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan. 31 | Unrivaled 2025 

The Lunar Owls BC and the Laces BC are the only undefeated teams left in the Unrivaled league, and they will face off on Friday, Jan. 31. The matchup, taking place at Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida, is the second of two games in the 3x3 league that night.

The Owls, led by co-founder and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, have been unstoppable in the tournament. Collier delivered a standout performance in an 82-58 rout of the Phantom BC on Jan. 25, posting 37 points, 18 rebounds and five assists.

The Laces are spearheaded by Minnesota Lynx shooting guard Kayla McBride, who is having a standout tournament. McBride led the Laces to a 71-64 victory over the Rose BC in their previous game, where she contributed 31 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Tip-off is slated for 8:15 p.m. EST. and fans can catch the game via TNT.

Lunar Owls vs Lace BC: Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Lunar Owls have demonstrated their scoring ability and dominance in the post throughout the competition. The experience they have in the squad has also helped them go four games without tasting defeat.

Here is the Lunar Owl BC roster:

Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx)

Courtney Williams (Minnesota Lynx)

Skylar Diggins-Smith (Seattle Storm)

Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream)

Shakira Austin (Washington Mystics)

Cameron Brink (LA Sparks: Not expected to feature this season)

Lunar Owls predicted starting lineup

The Lunar Owls are expected to stick with the same starting three that has seen them go unbeaten so far in the competition:

Skylar Diggins-Smith (guard), Napheesa Collier (forward) and Allisha Gray (forward/guard). Diggins-Smith recorded 16 points, three rebounds and four assists in a 67-7 win against the Vinyl BC on Jan. 27. Collier had 19 points, 17 rebounds and two assists, while Gray recorded 19 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Lunar Owls depth chart

Guard Forward Center Skylar Diggins-Smith Napheesa Collier Shakira Austin Courtney Williams Shakira Austin Cameron Brink Allisha Gray Allisha Gray -

Laces BC roster

The Laces are an experienced team that knows how to grind wins and limit opponents' chances with its strong defense.

Here is the Laces' complete roster:

Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)

Tiffany Hayes (Las Vegas Aces)

Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx)

Kate Martin (Golden State Valkyries)

Alyssa Thomas (Phoenix Mercury)

Stefanie Dolson (Washington Mystics)

Laces BC predicted starting lineup

The Laces are projected to go with the same lineup used against the Rose BC on Jan. 27. With Alyssa Thomas' injury status not known, they are expected to go with:

Stefanie Dolson (center), Kayla McBride (guard) and Tiffany Hayes (forward). In the game against the Rose BC, Dolson recorded 9 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Tiffany Hayes came up with 24 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

Laces BC depth chart

Guards Forwards Center Jackie Young Alyssa Thomas Stefanie Dolson Kayla McBride Tiffany Hayes - Kate Martin - -

