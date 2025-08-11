Lynx broadcaster pinpoints Napheesa Collier & Co.’s chip-on-shoulder mentality behind team’s major goal

Last year, the Minnesota Lynx came up short in the winner-take-all Game 5 that decided the holder of the WNBA championship. According to a journalist covering the team, this setback didn't break the team's will, instead serving as motivation for taking another crack at the league's richest prize.In an appearance on SiriusXM's &quot;WNBA Central&quot; this past Friday, Lynx broadcaster Marney Gellner recalled her conversations with multiple players and members of Minnesota's coaching staff on this year's Media Day. According to Gellner, the players and coaches were of a similar mindset in terms of how they viewed last year's loss in the WNBA Finals.&quot;I went to Media Day this year and talked to 10 players and coaches who had no problem even bringing it up. 'I never want that feeling again. I have a huge chip on my shoulder...' That is fuel for the fire this season for the Lynx,&quot; Gellner said on the radio show. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGellner, who is in her 15th season covering the Lynx as play-by-play commentator, also described the synergy within the Minnesota locker room this year.&quot;It's truly an unselfish, playing-for-each-other mix that is super talented on the basketball court,&quot; she said of the Lynx. &quot;Styles complement each other. Personalities complement each other.&quot;At 27-5, the Lynx are far and away the most winningest team in the regular season thus far. Though their MVP candidate Napheesa Collier is projected to be out for at least one more week due to an ankle injury, the impressive play of Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams has allowed the team to stay on top of the league's standings.&quot;Continue to help propel them to our ultimate goal&quot;: Newly acquired Lynx guard opens up on her contributions to team's title aspirationsAside from McBride and Williams, another Lynx player who has helped the team stay on top has been their newly acquired guard from a fellow Western Conference squad.Recently, DiJonai Carrington talked about contributing to the Lynx's title aspirations now that she has come over from a brief stint with the Dallas Wings.&quot;The things that I can bring to this team will continue to help propel them to our ultimate goal,&quot; Carrington said.In the three games that she's played with the Lynx, the former Most Improved Player has averaged 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 2.0 steals per outing. These numbers have helped the Lynx steady their ship as Collier recuperates from her injury.