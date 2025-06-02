Lynx's Courtney Williams fires 1-word dig to rub salt into Sun's wounds after Liberty mauling

Courtney Williams took a one-word dig at the Connecticut Sun after they suffered a humiliating blowout loss to the NY Liberty. On Sunday, the Sun's Instagram account shared an image with the score from their team's latest matchup.

The Liberty walked away from the weekend game with a comfortable 100-52 win. The dominance displayed by the reigning WNBA champions was a reminder of their abilities to the league, while also posing a big question mark for the Sun's current management and roster.

Courtney Williams dropped in the post's comment section to rub salt on the wound with a one-word comment.

"Damn," she wrote.

Courtney Williams comments on Sun's loss against LIberty. (Credits: @connecticutsun/Instagram)

Williams made a name with the Connecticut Sun. The Phoenix Mercury selected her eighth in the 2016 draft. After a few games, she was traded to Connecticut, where she excelled as she led the Sun to the 2019 WNBA Finals but they lost to the Washington Mystics.

The 2021 All-Star was traded to the Atlanta Dream and then returned to the Sun for 2022. Connecticut did not retain her as she joined the Chicago Sky for a year before signing a two-year deal with the Minnesota Lynx in 2024.

Courtney Williams gets a 20-piece to keep the Lynx's undefeated streak alive

Courtney Williams dropped 20 points, collected five rebounds and dished out five assists to help the Minnesota Lynx defend their undefeated streak. The 2024 WNBA Finalists have had a phenomenal start to their new season, which cannot be said for many teams in the league.

The Lynx are on a seven-game win streak with their latest win coming against the new kid on the block, the Golden State Valkyries. Williams's team faced the expansion franchise on Sunday and walked away with an 86-75 win.

Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with a 24-point, 11 rebound and four assists performance while Williams played the secondary role and helped Collier by keeping the offense running.

The 2021 All-Star is averaging 15.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game and seems to have entered her second prime.

