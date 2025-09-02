  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Minnesota Lynx
  • "Lynx will pay for that" - WNBA fans react to Karlie Samuelson's emotional video after getting traded and waived resurfacing online

"Lynx will pay for that" - WNBA fans react to Karlie Samuelson's emotional video after getting traded and waived resurfacing online

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 02, 2025 03:13 GMT
WNBA fans react to Karlie Samuelson
WNBA fans react to Karlie Samuelson's emotional video after getting traded and waived resurfacing online. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Minnesota Lynx traded Karlie Samuelson to the Dallas Wings last month as part of the DiJonai Carrington deal. Samuelson was subsequently waived by the Wings, making her a free agent while still recovering from a foot injury. She posted an emotional video about her journey, which prompted fans to take shots at the Lynx.

Ad

In a post on TikTok, Samuelson shared the year she was having, starting from her trade to Minnesota and becoming a big part of the team's early success. She then suffered a season-ending foot injury before getting traded to the Dallas Wings on Aug. 3.

The Wings then waived her, making her a free agent amid her recovery from her foot injury. She was devastated by the trade and release, moving back to her parents for emotional and physical support.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Two months of ups and downs and in betweens," Samuelson wrote.
Ad

Karlie Samuelson's video has gone viral on other social media platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter. WNBA fans swarmed and reacted to Samuelson's emotional journey of getting traded while recovering from a devastating injury, with some even cursing the Minnesota Lynx for trading her.

Here are some of the comments.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Fans on TikTok wished Karlie Samuelson a quick recovery, with some calling out the WNBA to expand the rosters. Others understand that the league is a business, but it was still heartbreaking to see someone injured get traded and released.

Fans react to Karlie Samuelson&#039;s post. (Photo: @karliesamuelson on TikTok)
Fans react to Karlie Samuelson's post. (Photo: @karliesamuelson on TikTok)

The Minnesota Lynx have done well after acquiring DiJonai Carrington and are likely to finish with the best record in the WNBA. It will be interesting to see if the Lynx reward Samuelson with a championship ring if they win the title. She played 16 games for the Lynx, averaging 3.3 points in 14.3 minutes per game.

Ad

Karlie Samuelson's WNBA journey started in 2017

After four seasons at Stanford, Karlie Samuelson declared for the 2017 WNBA draft. However, she went undrafted and decided to play overseas. She signed with Pallacanestro Vigarano in Italy before the LA Sparks signed her for the 2018 season.

Samuelson played just a total of 22 games from 2019 to 2022 for the Sparks, Dallas Wings, Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury. She found success at CB Avenida in Spain, winning two league championships and two cup trophies.

The California native returned to the Sparks in 2023 before signing her first full WNBA contract last year with the Washington Mystics. She was acquired by the Minnesota Lynx this past offseason and became an integral part of the team before her injury.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications