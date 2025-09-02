"Lynx will pay for that" - WNBA fans react to Karlie Samuelson's emotional video after getting traded and waived resurfacing online

The Minnesota Lynx traded Karlie Samuelson to the Dallas Wings last month as part of the DiJonai Carrington deal. Samuelson was subsequently waived by the Wings, making her a free agent while still recovering from a foot injury. She posted an emotional video about her journey, which prompted fans to take shots at the Lynx. In a post on TikTok, Samuelson shared the year she was having, starting from her trade to Minnesota and becoming a big part of the team's early success. She then suffered a season-ending foot injury before getting traded to the Dallas Wings on Aug. 3. The Wings then waived her, making her a free agent amid her recovery from her foot injury. She was devastated by the trade and release, moving back to her parents for emotional and physical support. &quot;Two months of ups and downs and in betweens,&quot; Samuelson wrote. View on TikTokKarlie Samuelson's video has gone viral on other social media platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter. WNBA fans swarmed and reacted to Samuelson's emotional journey of getting traded while recovering from a devastating injury, with some even cursing the Minnesota Lynx for trading her. Here are some of the comments. Soleil ACE♠️♥️ @soleilha73LINKLynx will pay for that.Aya Abdeen @ayabdeenLINKMy heart breaks for Karlie Samuelson. #WNBABrendan Barrett @benclannLINKI hate the Lynx for doing this to Karlie. She deserved so much better. ✌️Fans on TikTok wished Karlie Samuelson a quick recovery, with some calling out the WNBA to expand the rosters. Others understand that the league is a business, but it was still heartbreaking to see someone injured get traded and released. Fans react to Karlie Samuelson's post. (Photo: @karliesamuelson on TikTok)The Minnesota Lynx have done well after acquiring DiJonai Carrington and are likely to finish with the best record in the WNBA. It will be interesting to see if the Lynx reward Samuelson with a championship ring if they win the title. She played 16 games for the Lynx, averaging 3.3 points in 14.3 minutes per game. Karlie Samuelson's WNBA journey started in 2017After four seasons at Stanford, Karlie Samuelson declared for the 2017 WNBA draft. However, she went undrafted and decided to play overseas. She signed with Pallacanestro Vigarano in Italy before the LA Sparks signed her for the 2018 season. Samuelson played just a total of 22 games from 2019 to 2022 for the Sparks, Dallas Wings, Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury. She found success at CB Avenida in Spain, winning two league championships and two cup trophies.The California native returned to the Sparks in 2023 before signing her first full WNBA contract last year with the Washington Mystics. She was acquired by the Minnesota Lynx this past offseason and became an integral part of the team before her injury.