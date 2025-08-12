"Ma loves you cammmy": Cameron Brink receives heartfelt love from $202,000 Sparks teammate for comeback month carousel 

Cameron Brink’s return to the LA Sparks lineup after a 13-month absence due to a torn ACL has been met with widespread celebration across the WNBA community. Fans and teammates have further expressed their admiration by flooding the comments section of her latest Instagram post with supportive messages. Brink shared a series of 20 photos from the time she rejoined the lineup. The collection features her pregame outfits, individual game shots and moments captured with teammates before and after games. “Let July be July Let August be August,” Brink captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post quickly gained attention, receiving more than 36,000 likes in under 12 hours. Dearica Hamby, who is playing on a one-year, $202,000 contract (per Spotrac), was among the notable names to comment: “Ma loves you cammmy,&quot; she wrote. Other teammates such as Julie Vanloo, Julie Allemand and Azura Stevens, along with Brink’s mother and the LA Sparks’ official account, also left comments: Stevens shared several black heart emojis. “Proud of you Camcam,” Allemand wrote. “You can find peace and grow in the wild of changing things. Love you and this journey,” Cameron’s mother, Michelle, said. The Sparks’ official account commented with several heart eyes emojis.Credits: Instagram (@cameronbrink22)Credits: Instagram (@cameronbrink22)The Sparks have had plenty to cheer about lately, starting with their impressive 9-2 run since July 13. Adding to the momentum, Cameron Brink made her return to the court on July 29, immediately strengthening the team’s second unit. In her first six games back, she’s averaged 7.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game, making herself valuable on both ends of the floor. Cameron Brink etches name in history books merely 2 weeks into return Brink wasted no time etching her name in the history books. Just 12 days after returning from a horrific injury, she pulled off an impressive accomplishment that put her in elite company among the greatest players in LA Sparks history.During the Aug. 10 clash against the Seattle Storm, Brink recorded 14 points, five rebounds, two steals and a block, contributing significantly to the 94-91 win.She became only the fourth player in team history to reach 150 career points, 100 career rebounds and 50 combined career steals and blocks in such a short span. The only players to get there faster were Sparks legends Candace Parker, Lisa Leslie and Nneka Ogwumike.