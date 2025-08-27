"Made more money at Unrivaled than any year in my entire WNBA career" - Satou Sabally makes feelings clear about major pay dispute problems

The WNBA has been trying to prevent players from competing in leagues in other countries through measures such as the “prioritization clause.” Satou Sabally criticized the league for this approach, pointing to Unrivaled as an example of why playing in overseas leagues is essential for financial stability.The Phoenix Mercury forward argued that preventing players from seeking opportunities in other leagues would harm them financially, highlighting her experience to drive her point.“I wasn’t aware that they already publicly announced that (not wanting its players to play in rival leagues),” Sabally said on Tuesday, via Desert Wave Media. “I mean that’s wrong. I made more money at Unrivaled than, excluding this year, in my entire WNBA career.”In its debut season, Unrivaled paid players an average salary of $220,000, which was nearly double the WNBA’s average of around $120,000. Unrivaled's season was also shorter, as it only ran for three months, while the WNBA lasts for five.Although the exact figure for Sabally’s salary in Unrivaled’s 2025 season wasn't disclosed, her earnings before this WNBA season was $495,298. While she likely didn’t eclipse that with Unrivaled, it could be close to that figure.Satou Sabally reacts as her comments regarding the WNBA’s schedule cause outburstSatou Sabally was recently at the center of attention for speaking out about the WNBA’s poor scheduling. The Phoenix Mercury forward argued that the league’s approach is putting players at risk, with back-to-back games leading to injuries and fatigue.“It’s like they don’t care about player safety,” Sabally said on Saturday, via Sports Illustrated. “It’s like they don’t care about scheduling or whatever. I know people always love to come and say, ‘Oh, you guys want to get paid more, you guys need to play all these games.’ But at some point, there’s a sports science to it. It’s honestly just like game on game on game.”Her comments led to criticism. Sabally shared that the backlash mostly came from men who she felt dismissed legitimate concerns about players' well-being.“I feel like that it’s only men that are in my comments harassing me,” Sabally said on Sunday in a TikTok video.“But I still want more money. So all y’all itty bitty little weenie men that hate women and don’t want us to thrive and succeed and want our league to water down, yeah, we don’t like you. We don’t like you.” Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley fired back at Sabally for her take. He argued that if WNBA players are asking for higher salaries, they should not complain about the hectic schedule that comes with it.