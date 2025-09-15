  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Alyssa Thomas
  • "Made that shot thousands of times": Alyssa Thomas remains upbeat after bricking potential game-winning layup against Liberty

"Made that shot thousands of times": Alyssa Thomas remains upbeat after bricking potential game-winning layup against Liberty

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Sep 15, 2025 03:24 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Getty
Phoenix Mercury v Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Getty

Alyssa Thomas had a chance to win Game 1 for the Phoenix Mercury when she attempted to make a last-second layup in the fourth quarter in an attempt to beat the defending champions, the New York Liberty. The Mercury took on the Liberty on Sunday for their first game of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs.

Ad

During the final few seconds of the fourth quarter, Phoenix had a play drawn up for Thomas to take the last shot and go for the win. The score was tied 65-65. As Thomas sliced the defense inside the paint, she got past Sabrina Ionescu with a spin move, giving her a clear path to take an easy layup.

Unfortunately for the Mercury, Alyssa Thomas failed to get the ball in the basket, which resulted in overtime. Ultimately, the Liberty prevailed, managing to escape the hostile environment in Phoenix by winning in overtime.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During the postgame press conference, Thomas opened up about missing what could've been a game-winning shot for her team.

"Yeah, I mean the playoffs isn't won in one game," Thomas said. "Just an unfortunate roll. I made that shot thousands of times. For me it's no big deal. Of course, it would've been nice if it went down, but there's still a lot of basketball to play."
Ad
Ad

The Mercury will have the opportunity to redeem themselves in Game 2, which will be held on Wednesday in New York. Hopefully, being the visiting team wouldn't affect Phoenix as much.

Alyssa Thomas' last-second miss sends Phoenix back to the drawing board

The Phoenix Mercury will now have to figure things out after losing to the New York Liberty 76-69 on Sunday. While the Mercury proved that they had what it took to beat the defending champions, it was their simple mistakes that ultimately got the best of them.

Ad

Despite their errors, Alyssa Thomas did all that she could to try to win Game 1. Thomas nearly had a triple-double performance, adding 14 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal.

Helping Thomas carry the load were Kahleah Copper and her soon-to-be spouse, DeWanna Bonner. Copper was Mercury's leading scorer, adding 15 points, two rebounds, one steal and one block. Meanwhile, Bonner put up 12 points, five rebounds and three steals.

About the author
Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo

Twitter icon

Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Itiel Estudillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications