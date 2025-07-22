MAGA influencer Tomi Lahren dismisses entire WNBA talent pool with bold Caitlin Clark take

MAGA influencer Tomi Lahren has injected herself into the Courtney Williams-Diplo situation, and she's taking aim at every WNBA player not named Caitlin Clark.Over the weekend, TMZ posted a video on Instagram where Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams can be seen asking Grammy award-winning producer Diplo to ditch the EDM music and play more party-friendly music during a set. The incident took place at a party during the WNBA All-Star weekend.In TMZ's caption, they called Williams a &quot;WNBA star&quot;, which seemed to rub Lahren the wrong way. The conservative political commentator was quick to respond in the comments section, declaring that no WNBA player except Caitlin Clark qualifies the definition of a &quot;star.&quot;Lahren wrote in the comments:&quot;There is no such thing as a WNBA star except for Caitlin Clark.&quot;Tomi Lahren (@tomilahren) - InstagramThe situation with Williams and Diplo unfolded shortly after the Lynx guard was denied entry at another nearby club following the WNBA All-Star Game, where she tallied 13 points, five assists and two rebounds in Team Collier's 151-131 win.From the look of things, Williams may not have known she was talking to Diplo. The situation attracted a lot of opinions from fans.Courtney Williams left frustrated with club security following WNBA All-Star GameThroughout the All Star weekend, Courtney Williams and fellow Minnesota Lynx player Natisha Hiedeman went viral for their StudBudz live stream on Twitch. The stream gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the All-Star weekend and wound up being a hotbed for viral content.At one point, however, the stream showed Williams expressing frustration with a bouncer at a club in Naptown. When the bouncer asked the group if they had a section and told them to wait, Williams quickly seemed to get frustrated:&quot;We in the 'W’ and s--t and we just got done at the All-Star Game. So, I'm sorry, I'm not even trying to be funny but we should not be waiting in no line.&quot;Moments later, the security agreed to let the group in, but they also told them that only seven people would be allowed in. This prompted Williams to leave. She said:&quot;We gotta go somewhere else. ... We don't got to deal with this s--t, this ghetto a-- s--t.&quot;Following an action-packed All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, Williams hasn't posted about the situation further. At the time of publication, she hasn't responded to Tomi Lahren's remarks as well.She and the Lynx will be back in action tonight when they host the Chicago Sky in their first game back from the All-Star break. The team is currently sitting in first place in the W, with an 8-2 record over their last ten games.