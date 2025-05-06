Magic Johnson and Angel Reese join hands to give back to society in Chicago Sky star's home soil

Angel Reese and NBA legend Magic Johnson have partnered to give back to the community in Baltimore through their foundations. On Monday, Johnson announced the latest collaboration with the Chicago Sky star on his Instagram story.
He shared a photo of an instructor speaking to a group of teenagers in a classroom while captioning it:
"The @magicjohnsonfoundation in partnership with the @angelcreesefoundation and @pullupneighbor launched the Wealth Playbook, a financial literacy program in Baltimore, MD!"
Reese is a native of Baltimore, Maryland, where she attended Saint Frances Academy for high school. She was a key basketball player for the Panthers women's team and led them to three consecutive Class A state championships. Angel Reese was also named to the 2020 McDonald's All-American Girls Roster during her time there.
As such, the latest move marks her joint efforts with Magic Johnson to directly impact youngsters in the hometown where she grew up. With the 2025 WNBA season around the corner, Reese will start the new campaign knowing she has the love and support of her hometown.
Magic Johnson once compared Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark's rivalry to his own with Larry Bird
Even though Magic Johnson is long retired from the game, he still follows basketball at all levels. During an interview in Dec. 2024 on FOX Sports' "SPEAK" show, Johnson was asked if the comparisons between Caitlin Clark's rivalry with Angel Reese and that of Larry Bird and him are valid.
"I love it," he said. "Because to your point, they dominated in college, and then they brought it over to the WNBA just like we brought it over to the NBA. We changed the NBA, they changed the WNBA. And now, everything that these young ladies have been fighting for, they're about to get it right.
"They end up getting private planes now. They're gonna get more money in terms of salary because of their new collective bargaining agreement that the NBA and WNBA did together. So it's just amazing the way they were able to go around arenas across the country and sell them out... So it has been great to watch."
With Clark and Reese entering their second year in the WNBA, it will be interesting to see how their rivalry continues to grow.