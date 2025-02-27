Magic Johnson declares Diana Taurasi WNBA's GOAT ahead of Cheryl Miller with heartfelt message for 3x champ

Magic Johnson delivered one of the highest praises imaginable, declaring Diana Taurasi the WNBA’s greatest of all time (GOAT) following her retirement announcement in an interview with TIME. The LA Lakers legend made this proclamation in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Johnson quote-tweeted an espnW post outlining Taurasi’s accomplishments and, after reviewing her resume, called her the “GOAT,” placing Cheryl Miller just behind her.

“Looking at the career of Diana Taurasi — she is the GOAT of women’s basketball, with Cheryl Miller right behind her!” Johnson wrote. “Wishing her the very best in life after basketball.”

Diana Taurasi's legendary career includes three WNBA championships, six Olympic gold medals, 14 All-WNBA selections, 11 All-Star appearances and the distinction of being the league’s all-time leading scorer with 10,646 points — nearly 3,000 more than Tina Charles, who ranks second.

After winning three national titles with UConn, Taurasi was selected first by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2004 WNBA Draft and remained with the franchise for her entire career.

Cheryl Miller, the sister of Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, made her own mark on the game. According to her Hall of Fame profile, she set a single-game record with 105 points in a 1982 high school matchup against Notre Vista. In 1984, she led Team USA to Olympic gold while averaging over 16 points per game.

In 1986, Sports Illustrated named her the best college basketball player — male or female. Her career was nothing short of spectacular, tallying 3,018 total points and earning four All-America selections. She was a three-time Naismith Player of the Year and also won the Wade Trophy.

Diana Taurasi on retirement: "I’m full and I’m happy”

Speaking with TIME, Diana Taurasi explained that her decision to retire came from feeling both mentally and physically fulfilled.

"Mentally and physically, I’m just full," she said. "That’s probably the best way I can describe it. I’m full and I’m happy."

Last season, the Phoenix Mercury honored Taurasi by naming their state-of-the-art practice facility in downtown Phoenix after her.

The franchise also paid tribute with a special video as she played her final regular-season game in September. She logged 18 minutes, scoring nine points — all from beyond the arc — while adding two assists in the Mercury’s 89-70 loss to the Seattle Storm.

The tribute celebrated Taurasi as the “face of the franchise,” recognizing her 20-year tenure with the Mercury — spanning most of the team’s 28-year history.

“If this is it — thank you for letting us share in the joy. For the banners and MVPs, for 10K, for getting to see you on that medal stand six times. For letting us call you 'GOAT' even though you hated it. And for the technicals where you really got your money's worth,” her family and friends said in the video.

“If this is it—thank you for the sacrifices. For the injuries we never knew about. For 365-day seasons. For allowing a city you'd never visited to become your family's home.”

Watch the full tribute video below:

