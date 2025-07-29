Magic Johnson fired up over Cameron Brink's Sparks comeback following nightmare injury setback: "They’ll have help from star player"

NBA legend Magic Johnson was ecstatic as 2024 No. 2 pick Cameron Brink is set to make her season debut for the LA Sparks on Tuesday. Brink's rookie campaign last season was cut short by a season-ending knee injury.Brink told reporters during the Sparks' practice on Monday at Crypto.com Arena that she plans to suit up for Tuesday's game against the Las Vegas Aces.“I don’t know if I can say that, but yeah,” Brink told Los Angeles Daily News' John Davis.On Tuesday, Johnson, who spent his entire career with the LA Lakers, shared his excitement about Brink's return.&quot;My LA Sparks have won five games in a row and now they’ll have help from star player Cameron Brink! She will make her sophomore season debut tonight after suffering a season ending injury last year,&quot; Johnson tweeted.Tuesday's game will be Brink's first action after 13 months of recovery from an ACL tear.Before being drafted into the WNBA, Cameron Brink played four seasons with the Stanford Cardinals. She helped Stanford win the national championship in her rookie season. In her final collegiate season, the 6-foot-4 forward put up 17.4 ppg, 11.9 rpg, 2.8 apg and 3.7 bpg on 51.1% shooting.In 15 games last season, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks on 39.8% shooting.Brink's return is crucial as LA is on a five-game winning streak — the longest active win streak in the league.Cameron Brink comments on what she could bring to the surging SparksCameron Brink said that she is looking to lean on her defensive capabilities in her return to the LA Sparks, which have won seven of their previous 10 games. Her 2.3 bpg last season ranked second among rookies.Los Angeles Daily News' John Davis shared Brink's comments on X.“I feel like my defense has always been something that I’ve leaned on so probably I would say defense,” Brink said on Monday. “But giving myself patience on offense, knowing that it will come eventually, but both will need some work for sure.”The Sparks (11-14) are currently at No. 10 in the WNBA standings. They are just one game behind the Washington Mystics (12-13), which holds the eighth and final playoff spot.