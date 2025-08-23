Magic Johnson’s stance on controversial Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark comparison revealed by analyst

WNBA analyst Joy Taylor has shed light on Magic Johnson’s stance on her controversial comparison of Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark’s rivalry to that of Johnson and Larry Bird. Taylor addressed the subject while speaking on Cam Newton's “Funky Friday” podcast.

After Newton brought up the comparison, Taylor replied, saying that Magic Johnson agrees with her.

“I’ve also given this comparison to THE Magic Johnson and he has agreed with me,” Taylor said. “Just for the record, for everyone out there who thinks that I’m crazy, literally Magic Johnson agrees.” (1:48:10)

Johnson and Larry Bird are credited with “saving the NBA,” coming into the league at a time when it was struggling. They turned things around with their stellar play as their rivalry took center stage. Some fans argue that Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark’s rivalry is unfolding in a similar manner.

Clark and Reese became the faces of women’s basketball while facing off at the NCAA tournament. Their rivalry gained widespread fame after Reese taunted Clark during the 2023 NCAA championship game.

The two have also been pitted against each other since arriving in the WNBA. Their arrival has seen the league touch new highs in viewership, social media engagement, and attendance. In addition, the WNBA secured a lucrative new television rights deal shortly after.

While they aren’t solely responsible, Clark and Reese have played a significant role in the WNBA’s recent surge.

Magic Johnson is a part owner of the WNBA team LA Sparks

As part-owner of a WNBA franchise, Johnson has had firsthand experience with the impact that Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have had on the WNBA. He has held a stake in the Sparks since 2014 as part of the team’s ownership group, Sparks LA Sports, which consists of Mark Walter and Todd Boehly.

Already hailed as a legend in LA, Johnson continues to add to his legacy as one of the most prominent supporters of women’s sports, apparent in his investment in the LA Sparks.

As of Friday, his team is fighting to make the playoffs and holds the ninth position on the table. The Sparks trail the Golden State Valkyries in eighth by half a game.

