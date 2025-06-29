Magic Johnson sends heartfelt tribute to Candace Parker as LA Sparks immortalizes her with jersey retirement: "True ambassador of our franchise"

WNBA legend Candace Parker will have her No. 3 jersey retired by the LA Sparks on Sunday, June 29. The special moment received a heartfelt message from LA Lakers legend and Sparks co-owner Magic Johnson on X (formerly Twitter).

Magic Johnson expressed his admiration for Candace Parker's remarkable career, her lasting impact on the Sparks, and the WNBA.

"Candace Parker has left an indelible mark on the Los Angeles Sparks, not only as one of the greatest players to ever grace the court, but as a true ambassador of our franchise and women’s basketball as a whole," Magic Johnson tweeted.

Trending

"Candace is the best all-around player that has ever played in the WNBA," Johnson added. "Very few champions get to see their jersey hanging from the rafters in this city. Retiring Candace’s No. 3 jersey is not just a celebration of her extraordinary career, but a tribute to the enduring mark she's left on this organization, the WNBA, and the city of Los Angeles."

Expand Tweet

Parker's jersey will be retired at halftime during the Sparks' game against the Chicago Sky. She joined the WNBA in 2008 as the first overall pick of the Sparks and immediately made an impact, winning both the Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player awards in her rookie season.

Her 13 seasons with the Sparks saw her lead the team to a title in 2016. She moved to the Sky and won another championship in 2021, and then became the first player in league history to win titles with three franchises when she won her third title with the Las Vegas Aces in 2023.

WNBA commissioner celebrates Candace Parker on jersey retirement

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert on Sunday issued a statement celebrating Candace Parker and her jersey retirement by the LA Sparks. She also applauded her for having her jersey retired by two teams. Parker's jersey with the Sky will be retired during the summer.

"Candace Parker's impact on the WNBA is immeasurable," Engelbert said. "From the moment she stepped onto the court as a rookie, winning both MVP and Rookie of the Year in the same season, she has continually redefined greatness. A three-time champion with three different teams, her career has been marked by excellence, adaptability, and an unwavering commitment to winning."

"... Having her jersey retired in both Los Angeles and Chicago -- two WNBA cities where she shaped the culture and identity of their teams --- is a powerful and fitting tribute to all Candace has accomplished."

Expand Tweet

Candace Parker ended her career as a two-time WNBA MVP, seven-time WNBA All-Star, and WNBA Defensive Player of the Year. She averaged 16.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists with the Sparks, Sky and Aces.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Archibong Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More