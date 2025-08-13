"Make me change my ways" - Candace Parker openly challenges Sonia Citron to cause upset in ROTY race with Paige Bueckers' missing games due to injury

After being sidelined as part of the WNBA's concussion protocol in May, No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers recently dealt with a back injury.

Ad

While she is listed as available for Wednesday's clash between the Wings and the Indiana Fever, she missed her team's last two games. It was due to a lingering back injury sustained in a loss to the New York Liberty on July 28.

With Bueckers battling injuries, WNBA legend Candace Parker challenged Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron to seize the moment.

"I think the only unfavorable check on Paige's side is that she has missed seven games," Parker said on Wednesday, via "Post Moves." "There are no such rules in the WNBA of an amount of games that you have to play to be eligible for postseason awards like there are in the NBA.

Ad

Trending

"But back in July Paige became the first player in WNBA history to record 350 points and 100 assists in the first 10 games of their career. And so Paige is having herself a season. I think it's just a matter of her being on the court. I think I give the nod to Paige Bueckers, but Sonia, make me change my ways."

Ad

Comparing Paige Bueckers and Sonia Citron's stats this season

On the heels of Candace Parker's comments, let's look at the stats of Paige Bueckers and Sonia Citron this season.

Bueckers has played in 26 of 33 games for Dallas, which is in last place in the Western Conference, and 11th in the WNBA.

She is averaging 18.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Bueckers is shooting 45.2%, including 32.6% from beyond the arc..

Ad

Meanwhile, Citron has played in all 31 of the Washington Mystics' games. She is averaging 14.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.4 apg and 1.3 spg on 47.1% shooting, including 38.8% from 3-point range.

Additionally, Citron and the Mystics are one spot ahead of Bueckers and the Wings in the WNBA standings with a 14-17 record.

According to BetMGM, Bueckers is an overwhelming favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award. Citron and Kiki Iriafen are in second and third place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More