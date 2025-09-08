  • home icon
  "Make the comparison with them not Angel Reese" - WNBA fans react as Paige Bueckers stuns Kelsey Plum with wild crossover & acrobatic finish

"Make the comparison with them not Angel Reese" - WNBA fans react as Paige Bueckers stuns Kelsey Plum with wild crossover & acrobatic finish

By Arian Kashyap
Published Sep 08, 2025 11:59 GMT
&quot;Make the comparison with them not Angel Reese&quot; - WNBA fans react as Paige Bueckers stuns Kelsey Plum with wild crossover &amp; acrobatic&nbsp;finish (Source: Imagn)
"Make the comparison with them not Angel Reese" - WNBA fans react as Paige Bueckers stuns Kelsey Plum with wild crossover & acrobatic finish (Credits: IMAGN)

The Dallas Wings and Paige Bueckers continued their horrific run in the league, losing their tenth consecutive game on Sunday. Despite the defeat, Bueckers kept her fine form as her wild crossover and acrobatic finish over Kelsey Plum earned reactions from plenty of WNBA fans.

The two All-Star guards faced off at Crypto.com Arena, and Bueckers pulled off the impressive move in the third quarter. A fan shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), acknowledging the rookie's brilliance.

"PAIGE BUECKERS IS ACTUALLY INSANE," a fan said.
This post earned the attention of plenty, as fans compared Paige Bueckers to Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

Although many have compared her skills to Clark and Reese, few showed their appreciation for the way she executed that move on Kelsey Plum.

Bueckers bested Plum during a play as the former Aces guard tried defending the youngster right on the three-point line. However, the Wings star cleverly executed a crossover to get past Plum, before finishing the move with an acrobatic shot over Julie Allemand.

The star has stood out in her first season with the Wings, averaging 19.1 points and 5.3 assists per game. Bueckers has also been in fine form lately, posting double-digit points in each of her last four outings.

Despite her strong performances, the Dallas Wings have struggled to give her enough support, remaining the only team yet to reach 10 wins this season. Sitting at the bottom of the standings, the Wings are likely to face a major rebuild in the offseason, aiming to surround Bueckers with the right pieces.

Paige Bueckers offers her thoughts on her team's performance against the LA Sparks after 10th straight loss

The Dallas Wings continue their negative run in the league as the team experiences one of its worst seasons in recent memory. Despite Paige Bueckers continuing her solid performances, the Wings suffered their 10th straight loss on Sunday, leaving them at the bottom of the standings.

Buekers expressed her thoughts in the post-game conference as she broke down her team's performance against the Sparks.

"I thought we played to our advantages pretty well tonight," Buekers said. (Timestamp: 0:19 onwards). "Getting it out of the traps and then playing to a four-on-three or a three-on-two. We got great shots. It's a make-or-miss league, and tonight they just didn't go in, but we felt like we played to their advantage as well."

The Wings are yet to win a game since mid-August and will hope to end the season on a positive note as they face the Phoenix Mercury in their final game of the season on Thursday.

