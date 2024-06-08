“Make that team fly commercial”- Dave Portnoy unleashes fury on Caitlin Clark Team USA omission

WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark was recently reportedly left off the Team USA Olympic roster ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic games. Based on widespread roster reports released on Saturday, Clark will not be suiting up for Team USA in pursuit of Olympic gold this summer. The news didn't sit well with Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy, who reacted on Twitter/X.

Despite being just a rookie, it's hard to deny the star power of Clark, who has continued to pack arenas across the country. Her arrival to the W has also helped spark the implementation of chartered flights for teams given the increased audience the league was attracting.

At the same time, however, since being drafted, Clark has seemingly been put through the wringer by WNBA veterans eager to test her on the court. Most recently, Clark was knocked to the ground by Chicago Sky standout Chennedy Carter last weekend, however, no technical foul was issued at the time.

The moment sparked quite a bit of talk regarding whether or not Clark is being intentionally targeted, and unfairly treated. The way Portnoy sees things, the decision to snub Clark from the roster may be the dumbest move he's ever seen:

"This may be the dumbest thing I've ever heard. How dumb are these people? Never complain about women salaries ever again. Make that team fly commercial. Unreal dumb."

Dave Portnoy makes the case for Caitlin Clark to be on the US Olympic team

Following Dave Portnoy's post on Twitter/X regarding Caitlin Clark being on Team USA, the Barstool Sports founder then followed it up with a video. While in attendance at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday, he posted a two-minute long video questioning the decision to leave Clark off the Olympic roster.

As he explained, the move makes little sense both from a basketball perspective, and from a business perspective. Given Clark's remarkable play in college, and her recent 30-point game against the DC Mystics, Portnoy believes her play warrants a spot.

In addition, he also pointed out that given Caitlin Clark's star power, giving her a spot on the roster would have boosted ratings. This would then in turn allow the US Women's National team to showcase their talents as a whole before the WNBA season resumes after the Olympic break. Portnoy said:

"It's not only a showcase for her, it's for the sport and the other WNBA players who are on this team. How dumb. How brain dead, how idiotic do the people running this thing have to be? ...

"I don't ever want to hear you complain about flying commercial or not getting salaries or this, that you're too dumb. You're too dumb. You have a cash cow. This can bring the Olympic basketball. Women's basketball will be, like, the number one thing people watch"

Of course, at the same time, it's important to note that Caitlin Clark didn't attent Team USA's April training camp given that she was competing in the NCAA March Madness Tournament. While attending the camp isn't a requirement in order to make the roster, it allows coaches to get a feel for potential fits.

