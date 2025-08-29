"Makes the league sit up straight" - Breanna Stewart's presence during CBA negotiations shook things up, says executive 

Breanna Stewart’s extended absence from the court, where she missed 13 games due to a knee injury, was a major blow to the New York Liberty. But that time away also allowed her to attend the critical CBA meeting in early August. With the deadline for a new agreement fast approaching, her presence was invaluable for the players’ union. According to Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile, executive director Terri Carmichael Jackson said Stewart’s involvement ensured strong representation for the players. Having her as a part of the discussions allowed league officials to hear directly from the players about what they expected from the negotiations. “The significance (of Stewart’s presence) is two-fold,” Jackson said. “To have player leadership in the room whether it’s our first session or at some point during the midpoint of negotiations, if that’s what this turns out to be, the ability for the other side to hear directly from a player who makes it clear that she speaks not for herself personally but as a vice president in this union on behalf of the members makes the league sit up straight. Even straighter and pay attention.” Stewart also spoke about the meeting itself, saying there were plenty of difficult exchanges but no real solutions yet. However, she revealed that the players were going to be standing firm. “We want to know our worth,” Stewart said. “You see all these numbers coming in, at the time Connecticut was supposedly selling for $350 million. The numbers aren’t adding up. We’re going to stay strong on what we’re asking for.” Right now, the negotiations have stalled with neither side budging much. A resolution doesn’t look likely before the Oct. 31 deadline. Still, both the league and the union have made it clear not to let talks disrupt the 2025 season. Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier criticize league for a lack of urgency Players from around the league have voiced their frustration with how the WNBA is handling the ongoing CBA negotiations. Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier were among those who criticized the league for showing little urgency in addressing the matter. The vice presidents of the WNBPA added that the uncertainty is creating a challenging situation for the players, with the 2025 playoffs also approaching. “It’s unfortunate, we obviously want to get a deal done and it feels like the league doesn’t have that same urgency and the deadline is quickly approaching, I feel like we’re not close right now,” Collier said. “It doesn’t feel like there’s a sense of urgency,” Stewart added. “That’s the other thing I said to them, ‘Listen, when the playoffs start, we want to focus on our teams and be locked in with that.'” Back in 2019, a 60-day extension was in place after the October 31 deadline, allowing a new CBA to be finalized in January. However, this time an extension will only be granted if both sides agree that progress has been made in the negotiations.