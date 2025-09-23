“Makes you look scared AF”: Fans scrutinize Angel Reese’s latest move after skipping Sky team exit interview

The Chicago Sky announced on Monday that Angel Reese will not be conducting voluntary exit interviews. The decision comes after a difficult 2025 season that saw the Sky post a poor 10-34 record and had to deal with Reese's public criticism of the team's roster and performance.Fans on social media criticized the former LSU star after she opted to focus on her show, &quot;Unapologetically Angel.&quot;A fan on X called her out for being scared of answering &quot;real questions.&quot;&quot;Announcing this at the same time it is revealed you won’t be doing exit interviews just makes you look scared af of real questions.&quot;Feral Swoopes doesn’t respect tanking. @FeralSwoopesLINKAnnouncing this at the same time it is revealed you won’t be doing exit interviews just makes you look scared af of real questions.Other fans wondered why Angel Reese didn't attend her exit interview.Deon Sutton IV @SeanDutton1111LINK@angelreeseshow Why did you skip out on your team's exit interview?watch ya neck 🇵🇸 @yungsmiles10LINK@angelreeseshow why did you skip your exit interview?FORTYFOUR_12oo @HUSKER_D00_1200LINKAnd I thought she wasn’t doing an end if season interview.Other fans weren't pleased as well.James Carter 🥶⚜️🐯 @Eazywithit2xLINKBailed on her teammates… bailed on the organization.. Ran from exit interviews… Reporters might as well just get in her comments and ask the questionKen Swift @kenswiftLINKWon’t do a team exit interview but ask me anything for my socials. Sounds about right.The Chicago Sky haven't released a statement on why Reese skipped the exit interview. Her absence has fueled speculations that she may be avoiding certain questions from the media in light of recent criticism and tension.Angel Reese remains under contract with the Sky for two more seasons, and GM Jeff Paglioca said that he expected her to remain with the organization next season. She was not the only player to skip the voluntary interview, as Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins missed theirs as well.Angel Reese opens up about why she needs to be a positive role modelAngel Reese, on Friday, made an appearance on the &quot;Youngins Podcast,&quot; where she spoke about why she needs to inspire other girls around the world.&quot;I always give my flowers to Tina Thompson and Alisa Leslie - they had their lipstick on, their hair was laid, but social media wasn't as prevalent,&quot; Reese said. &quot;So… for me growing up, just kind of being a point where a lot of young women look at me like, 'Maybe it's a leg sleeve or maybe my nails or my hair or my lashes.'&quot;&quot;I think you just continue to grow and be a trend setter or whatever you want to be. You can be a girl and be a dog who can kill too; I encourage young women to be whoever you are, whoever you want to be; nobody can tell you that you can't be something. I think you believe in yourself before anybody else, like, you can do whatever you want in your life.&quot;Reese has seen her popularity grow since joining the league. Her rivalry with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has helped grow the league's popularity. She has never been shy to speak her mind, and that has earned her both praise and condemnation from fans.