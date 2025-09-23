  • home icon
  • “Makes you look scared AF”: Fans scrutinize Angel Reese’s latest move after skipping Sky team exit interview

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 23, 2025 18:17 GMT
The Chicago Sky announced on Monday that Angel Reese will not be conducting voluntary exit interviews. The decision comes after a difficult 2025 season that saw the Sky post a poor 10-34 record and had to deal with Reese's public criticism of the team's roster and performance.

Fans on social media criticized the former LSU star after she opted to focus on her show, "Unapologetically Angel."

A fan on X called her out for being scared of answering "real questions."

"Announcing this at the same time it is revealed you won’t be doing exit interviews just makes you look scared af of real questions."
Other fans wondered why Angel Reese didn't attend her exit interview.

Other fans weren't pleased as well.

The Chicago Sky haven't released a statement on why Reese skipped the exit interview. Her absence has fueled speculations that she may be avoiding certain questions from the media in light of recent criticism and tension.

Angel Reese remains under contract with the Sky for two more seasons, and GM Jeff Paglioca said that he expected her to remain with the organization next season. She was not the only player to skip the voluntary interview, as Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins missed theirs as well.

Angel Reese opens up about why she needs to be a positive role model

Angel Reese, on Friday, made an appearance on the "Youngins Podcast," where she spoke about why she needs to inspire other girls around the world.

"I always give my flowers to Tina Thompson and Alisa Leslie - they had their lipstick on, their hair was laid, but social media wasn't as prevalent," Reese said. "So… for me growing up, just kind of being a point where a lot of young women look at me like, 'Maybe it's a leg sleeve or maybe my nails or my hair or my lashes.'"
"I think you just continue to grow and be a trend setter or whatever you want to be. You can be a girl and be a dog who can kill too; I encourage young women to be whoever you are, whoever you want to be; nobody can tell you that you can't be something. I think you believe in yourself before anybody else, like, you can do whatever you want in your life."
Reese has seen her popularity grow since joining the league. Her rivalry with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has helped grow the league's popularity. She has never been shy to speak her mind, and that has earned her both praise and condemnation from fans.

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

