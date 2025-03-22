"Makes sense when Stewie is no longer elite": Fans react as Liberty add dynamic playmaker to pair with Sabrina Ionescu

Sabrina Ionescu sees a familiar face return to New York after the Liberty re-signed Marine Johannes. The backup guard played in Turkey last season before suiting up for the team she played for in the past. Johannes joins a loaded backcourt that includes Ionescu, Leonie Fiebich and newcomer Natasha Cloud.

Underdog WNBA shared the news on Friday:

Johannes played for the Liberty in 2019, 2022, and 2023. She's averaged 8.0 points and 2.4 assists in her WNBA career.

Fans promptly reacted to the latest move from the Liberty ahead of the new WNBA season:

“Makes sense when Stewie is no longer elite”

One fan said:

“This is a different kind of Greed”

@torres1275 continued:

“This is the greed they talk about in the Bible.”

More fans praised this move by the Liberty, as another fan added:

“how much help does stewie neeeeeeed”

@eb_wrestling joked that a retired MVP is also looking to join the defending champs:

“Think Maya Moore said she’s coming back to join the Liberty too”

@ill_name_this_x confidently chimed in, saying:

"Hey siri play 'BACK TO BACK'"

After winning the 2024 WNBA championship, the first in franchise history, the Liberty retooled this offseason. Following the departures of Courtney Vandersloot and Kayla Thornton, the Liberty added valuable contributors. Sabrina Ionescu now shares the backcourt with Johannes, Cloud and Fiebich.

Sabrina Ionescu has played with recent additions Marine Johannes and Natasha Cloud

Marine Johannes was a key contributor for the New York Liberty in 2019, 2022 and 2023. She shared the backcourt with Sabrina Ionescu in her previous two years in the WNBA before going to Turkey. The French star will likely come off the bench again next season.

Cloud and Ionescu have never played in the WNBA before, but they formed one of the deadliest guard combos in the Unrivaled. Although Phantom BC failed to make the playoffs, the chemistry between the two was undeniable. Ionescu largely played shooting guard, allowing Cloud to run the plays.

The addition of Johannes adds depth and versatility to the New York Liberty. Brondello could use a three-guard starting five featuring Ionescu, Cloud and Fiebich. Breanna Stewart and 2024 WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones anchor the backline. The Liberty coach could also insert Betnijah Laney-Hamilton instead of Fiebich or Cloud, making the team a tough matchup against almost any opponent.

If Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart, the Liberty could once again be serious contenders for the championship.

