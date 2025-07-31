  • home icon
"Making cruel comments is weird and whack": Brittney Sykes seemingly addresses Angel Reese and Candace Parker row in scathing tweet

By Sameer Khan
Modified Jul 31, 2025 11:20 GMT
Brittney Sykes seemingly addresses Angel Reese and Candace Parker row (Credits: Getty)

Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes seemingly addressed the Angel Reese and Candace Parker situation with a message on X. The former WNBA forward has faced criticism on social media since her video with Complex Sports in mid-July.

While participating in a game, Sykes ranked WNBA players in a tier list. She placed Angel Reese in tier C, sparking outrage among fans. Parker doubled down on her argument on Tuesday's episode of the Post Moves podcast.

“Are you taking Angel above Paige, Arike, Sabrina, Kelsey, Caitlin, A’ja, Napheesa, or Breanna?” Parker asked. “No. That does not make her a bad player. That does not make me a hater.”
also-read-trending Trending
Her comments only led to more backlash, following which Brittney Sykes seems to have gotten involved. The Mystics guard, in a message on X (formerly called Twi, called the people making light of the situation “weird and whack,” asking fans to stop talking about it.

“Everyone that’s out here making wild jokes, laughing on networks and socials, and making cruel comments is weird and whack,” Sykes wrote.
Fans in the comment section argued that Sykes could be talking about a number of things.

Brittney Sykes earned her first WNBA All-Star nod this season

Entering her ninth season in the league, Brittney Sykes had never gotten the chance to play in the All-Star Game during her time with the LA Sparks and Atlanta Dream. This season, the 31-year-old finally got the nod, replacing Caitlin Clark at the 2025 All-Star Game.

Sykes is averaging 16.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 38.4%. While she hadn’t made the All-Star team in the first place, she got to participate as an injury replacement.

It's a significant milestone for Sykes, who continues to post the best scoring numbers of her career this season.

Along with rookies Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron, the star guard has led the Mystics (13-13) to a.500 record, holding the eighth position in the standings. Sykes and Co. are half a game ahead of the Golden State Valkyries (12-13) in ninth and will face them on Thursday at the CareFirst Arena.

It's a crucial game for the Washington Mystics as they look to establish a lead in the playoff hunt.

Edited by Bhargav
