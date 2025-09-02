  • home icon
  • "Making it more than what it is": WNBA fans call out DiJonai Carrington for taking offense at announcers joking on her losing contacts 

By Advait Jajodia
Published Sep 02, 2025 12:52 GMT
Seattle Storm v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
The Minnesota Lynx faced the Dallas Wings in a relatively uneventful game on Monday. What ended up stealing the spotlight was DiJonai Carrington losing her contact lenses. Not the actual incident of Carrington losing them, but the way she reacted afterward to what the announcers said about it.

After the game, Carrington took to X to vent her frustration over the announcers’ comments.

“home announcers being shady is crazy work, can’t lie. anyways, pray for me yall🙏🏽,” Carrington tweeted.
Carrington's post sparked plenty of debate. Many fans felt she was blowing the situation out of proportion.

“The commentators were making a joke like every commentator do and here go Dijonai making it more than what it is,” one fan said.
“You can’t be this soft right? 😂,” another fan said.
“You threw a dog shit pass to nobody and they said it was because your contact was out, get some thicker skin,” a fan said.

“you clearly don’t have a sense of humor, my thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time,” a fan said.
“Relax you’re not a victim,” another fan said.
"lol I fw with you nai but you gotta relax. Wasn’t even that serious," one fan said.

During the second quarter at Target Center, play was briefly stopped after Carrington lost her lenses. Wings guard Grace Berger quickly found them and the game moved on. Not long after, Carrington threw a bad pass that went out of bounds. That’s when the announcers hilariously said:

“It (contact lenses) must be out because there was no teammate there.”

Later in the second quarter, DiJonai Carrington injured her shoulder and had to leave the game after only 10 minutes on the floor, scoring merely four points. However, the Lynx stayed in control and secured a comfortable 96-71 win.

Paige Bueckers and DiJonai Carrington share a moment ahead of tip-off

Despite the Minnesota Lynx clinching the #1 seed, Monday’s game carried extra weight for DiJonai Carrington. It marked the first time she faced the Dallas Wings since being traded, making it an emotional reunion with her former teammates. Before tip-off, she shared a lighthearted moment with Paige Bueckers, with whom she spent the backcourt for the first half of the season.

The two were seen doing their customary handshake.

After the game, Bueckers opened up about her relationship with Carrington.

“Basketball has a great way of connecting people and building relationships. So we got extremely close,” Bueckers said. “She kind of embraced who I was and my annoying side as a rookie. She just let me be me and let me annoy her, and we have a great relationship that way.”

DiJonai Carrington and the Lynx will next face the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.

Advait Jajodia

