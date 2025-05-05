Malia Obama’s A’ja Wilson ad gets massive praise for cultural representation amid mom Michelle Obama’s candor

Malia Obama became the center of social media buzz after the debut of the Nike commercial for A’ja Wilson’s A’One sneakers, which she directed. The ad showcased Black women of all generations dancing to a track made in tribute to the Las Vegas Aces star.
Michelle Obama, Malia’s mother, recently opened up about the difficulty of keeping their daughters out of the spotlight during Barack Obama’s time in office — but Malia’s breakout came in the form of a commercial that quickly earned widespread praise across social media.
The ad paired a catchy anthem celebrating Wilson’s character and accomplishments with visuals of Black women, including Wilson’s former coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks.
“That new A’ja Wilson Nike commercial 🔥🔥🔥 wow!!! Give everybody a raise!! The representation was on point!! & it was directed by Malia Obama 👏🏾👏🏾,” one said.
“Omg Malia Obama filmed that A’ja commercial that’s even more cool,” another said.
“Malia Obama directing A’ja Wilson’s commercial is tough,” another commented.
Here are other reactions to Malia’s work on the A’ja Wilson ad:
“That IS a great ad. It moves fast, and there's a timelessness to it. Malia is a real-deal Obama,” one said.
“Malia Obama did an amazing job directing Aja’s Nike video, I love it,” another said.
Malia graduated from Harvard University with a degree in Visual and Environmental Studies in 2021.
Dawn Staley calls on fans to sing along with A’ja Wilson’s anthem
Following the ad’s release, South Carolina coach Dawn encouraged her Instagram followers to “sing A’Long” to the A’One theme song, sharing a video of her cameo in the commercial.
In the clip, Staley is seen dancing to the tune in a restaurant, with Wilson highlights airing on a nearby TV. She added the caption:
“Sing A’Long to the @aja22wilson A’One theme song. We are so thankful and grateful for who you are and the impact you have on all of us. You are truly A’Living Legend! Get your A’One and Only….your feet will thank you! Love you A!”
Wilson's Nike A’One sneakers are set to launch on May 6, priced at $110.