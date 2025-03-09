"March is for the college kids RELAXXXX": A'ja Wilson takes playful shot at $504,900 teammate after her big Unrivaled night

A'ja Wilson was in attendance at the Unrivaled game between the teams Mist BC and Laces BC. Wilson stood courtside with Chelsea Gray to support their teammate Jackie Young in her game against Breanna Stewart and the Mist team. The guard had a stellar night, scoring a game-high 27 points in just 18 minutes.

The $504,900 Aces star guard (per Spotrac) hit 10 of 17 shots from the field, including 5 of 8 from the 3-point line. In a video posted by Bleacher Report's Womens' sports page on Instagram, Wilson was captured cheering for Young with her Aces teammate Chelsea Gray, who represents Rose BC in the league.

In the viral video, Wilson was seen looking at Jackie Young dominating her opponents in utter disbelief.

"What the f**k got into you," Wilson was even heard saying.

The three-time WNBA MVP later commented on the post as well and said:

"Likeeee March is for the college kids RELAXXXXXX lololol."

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie heaps praise on A'ja Wilson while extending Unrivaled invitation for next season

A'ja Wilson was one of the missing pieces that the Unrivaled could have used to grab more eyeballs towards the inaugural season. The two-time WNBA champion declined to play during the offseason and chose to take a break away from the game.

When Wilson arrived to watch the Unrivaled game between the Mist and the Laces, WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, who was the commentator for the game, used the opportunity extend an invite to Wilson to join the 3x3 league.

"Don't forget A'ja Wilson, the best player in the world," Leslie said while Wilson was shown on the broadcast. "And can we just not even imagine and wait for her to join Unrivaled. Hopefully, we can see her next year."

"Now listen, Phee (Napheesa Collier) came out and said she's the best here. And she is. But there is another woman called A'ja Wilson who's the best in the world," Leslie added. "A'ja Wilson, come on to Unrivaled sweetheart. We need you! Hopefully she'll accept my invitation."

Another big name who is missing from the league this year is Caitlin Clark. Fans will look forward to seeing both of these stars join the league in the years to come.

