  Marina Mabrey comically confronts Napheesa Collier's teammate for shady comment after Sun's 48-point loss: "Do you know how embarrassing that was"

Marina Mabrey comically confronts Napheesa Collier's teammate for shady comment after Sun's 48-point loss: "Do you know how embarrassing that was"

By Mike Murillo
Modified Jun 03, 2025 02:35 GMT
Marina Mabrey let Courtney Williams have it for &quot;damn&quot; comment following tough loss. -- Photo by GETTY
Marina Mabrey let Courtney Williams have it for "damn" comment following tough loss. -- Photo by GETTY

Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey let former teammate Courtney Williams know her feelings on the latter's Twitch stream on Monday. It stemmed from the Minnesota Lynx player's "damn" comment over the Sun's 100-52 loss to the defending WNBA champions New York Liberty the previous day.

Williams, who plays alongside superstar Napheesa Collier with the Lynx, face-timed Mabrey on her stream trying to set up an activity that will have Mabrey cook for her and, in return, Williams teaching her how to dance "Boots on the Ground."

But before anything could be settled, Marina Mabrey segued to toyingly confront Williams for her comment on the Sun's IG account following their embarrassing loss to the Liberty.

Mabrey told Williams:

"No, Courtney, we got a bone to pick... Do you know how embarrassing it (comment) was? That s**t hurt the inside of my soul and I'm still angry..."

Check out what she had to say below, beginning at 1:16:

Marina Mabrey and Williams, who were teammates on the Chicago Sky during the 2023 WNBA season, eventually laughed it off and were cool after.

The loss to the Liberty on Sunday was the sixth in seven matches for Connecticut in the ongoing WNBA season. Mabrey finished the game with eight points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 28 minutes.

Marina Mabrey trying to lead the Connecticut Sun amid early struggles

The Sun have struggled off the starting the blocks of the 2025 WNBA campaign, but Marina Mabrey is sticking to the mindset she has set for himself of trying to lead the team.One of the remaining veteran players left following a major regrouping of the team in the offseason, Mabrey said she is going to do what is asked of her to the best of her ability.

“It’s easier for me to just play my role, score, pass, and do what I know I can do, but I think I’m determined to step out of my comfort zone this year and do things that are uncomfortable,” she via the Hartford Courant before the season started.
“Maybe I’m not doing it perfectly, but I don’t really care. I’m just gonna do it to the best of my ability. … I’ve learned along the way. I learned a lot in Chicago, and I think it had to take for me to fail at it in Chicago to maybe be successful here.”

Mabrey joined the Sun midway last season through a trade with the Chicago Sky. She played a key role in the playoffs last year for Connecticut, which reached the semifinals before losing to the Minnesota Lynx.In the ongoing WNBA season, she is averaging 15 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 3.3 apg in 30.6 minutes.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
