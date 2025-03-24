Marina Mabrey drops 2-word reaction as sister Dara Mabrey models chic look in black leather jacket

On Monday, Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey expressed her support for her sister, Dara Mabrey, by commenting on her latest Instagram post. Dara, who played for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, showcased a stylish outfit in her post, which prompted Marina to leave a two-word reaction in admiration.

Dara posted two pictures and a clip flaunting her black leather outfit. Captioning the post with a short message, the former Notre Dame guard wrote:

"Power trip continued."

The snaps showed Dara Mabrey donning a black leather jacket zipped up to her abdomen and featuring a black top underneath. She also wore light jewelry with large rounded earrings and two chains featuring a cross. This chic look earned the reaction of her sister.

"Cute derl," Marina wrote, showing love to her sister.

Marina Mabrey comments on her sister's post on Instagram

The Connecticut Sun star, like her younger sister, was once part of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and won the NCAA Tournament in 2018. Selected as the 19th pick in the 2019 WNBA draft by the LA Sparks, Marina Mabrey has since played for the Dallas Wings, Chicago Sky and Sun.

On the other hand, Dara Mabrey suffered an ACL injury in her final season with Notre Dame and currently plays for the VBW CEKK Cegléd in Hungary.

Marina Mabrey's trade request was denied by the Connecticut Sun as her agent fired off on the franchise

After requesting a trade from the Chicago Sky last term, Marina Mabrey seems to be forcing her way out once again. According to multiple reports, Mabrey asked the Connecticut Sun to put her on the trading block, only for her request to be declined by the franchise.

This decision has led the former Sparks star's agent, Marcus Crenshaw, to hit out at the Sun as he fired off at the franchise in a report by ESPN.

"In this current age of women's empowerment and support of the players, the CT Sun threatening to force Marina Mabrey to play for them after her trade request is mind-boggling," he said. "Why would anyone try to force someone to play on their team when they don't want to be there?

"It's counterproductive in a ton of ways and everyone we have spoken to is perplexed about how they are handling Marina, after trading away Hall of Fame caliber players."

The Connecticut Sun became the first team in the WNBA to lose all five starting players from the final playoff game in the following offseason. After losing DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones for free, the Sun traded DiJonai Carrington, Alyssa Thomas and Ty Harris, meaning they are now a roster looking to rebuild.

This lack of ambition from her team has been a letdown for Marina Mabrey, who is actively looking to leave the franchise. According to reports, the WNBA's latest expansion team, the Golden State Valkyries, is currently the favorite to sign her but will need to offer the Sun huge assets if they are to get their player.

