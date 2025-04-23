Marina Mabrey drops heartfelt reaction to workout video with trainer and Satou Sabally

As the 2025 WNBA season approaches, Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey is ramping up her preparations. On Tuesday, Mabrey gave the world a glimpse of her offseason work alongside another WNBA star.
In an Instagram story, Mabrey shared a post by Remy Workouts, a Miami-based basketball program run by skills development trainer Stan Remy. The post shows a snapshot and some clips of Mabrey with Remy and Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally. Mabrey accompanied the post with two heart emojis:
Clearly, Mabrey and Sabally have kept their bond strong despite having gone their separate ways in the WNBA. Mabrey, who was drafted by the LA Sparks in 2019, was shipped to the Dallas Wings during her sophomore season. There, she got to establish new beginnings with 2020 no. 2 pick Satou Sabally. Their on-court duo ended up staying together till 2023, when Mabrey was traded to the Chicago Sky.
Though the two have apparently trained together in the offseason, their playing styles do have some significant differences. On the one hand, the 5-foot-11 Mabrey is a spark plug off the bench, helping to space the floor with her skills on the perimeter. On the other hand, Sabally is a perennial starter who crashes the boards in addition to her scoring production.
As talented as these two players are, their skills development is likely to take even more steps forward under the tutelage of Remy, whose clients over the years include Dwyane Wade, Udonis Haslem, Andre Drummond, and Jeff Green.
Marina Mabrey reacts to Connecticut Sun's draft selections: "Let's get it"
Mabrey, of course, won't have to execute the task of ensuring another Connecticut playoff run by her lonesome. Among other things, the Sun expanded their talent pool by drafting two young prospects back -to-back: LSU double-double machine Aneesah Morrow and NC State playmaker Saniya Rivers.
Shortly after these two players were drafted by the Sun, Mabrey went on X to make her feelings known on ther team's first-round selections:
"Let's get it!!!!! @Ihoop___22 @aneesahmorrow24" Mabrey tweeted on the night of the WNBA Draft.
As they embark on the first chapter of their WNBA careers, Morrow and Rivers can count on Mabrey for veteran guidance.