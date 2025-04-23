Marina Mabrey drops heartfelt reaction to workout video with trainer and Satou Sabally

As the 2025 WNBA season approaches, Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey is ramping up her preparations. On Tuesday, Mabrey gave the world a glimpse of her offseason work alongside another WNBA star.

Ad

In an Instagram story, Mabrey shared a post by Remy Workouts, a Miami-based basketball program run by skills development trainer Stan Remy. The post shows a snapshot and some clips of Mabrey with Remy and Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally. Mabrey accompanied the post with two heart emojis:

Marina Mabrey shares a glimpse of her training with Satou Sabally. Credit: Mabrey/IG

Clearly, Mabrey and Sabally have kept their bond strong despite having gone their separate ways in the WNBA. Mabrey, who was drafted by the LA Sparks in 2019, was shipped to the Dallas Wings during her sophomore season. There, she got to establish new beginnings with 2020 no. 2 pick Satou Sabally. Their on-court duo ended up staying together till 2023, when Mabrey was traded to the Chicago Sky.

Ad

Trending

Though the two have apparently trained together in the offseason, their playing styles do have some significant differences. On the one hand, the 5-foot-11 Mabrey is a spark plug off the bench, helping to space the floor with her skills on the perimeter. On the other hand, Sabally is a perennial starter who crashes the boards in addition to her scoring production.

As talented as these two players are, their skills development is likely to take even more steps forward under the tutelage of Remy, whose clients over the years include Dwyane Wade, Udonis Haslem, Andre Drummond, and Jeff Green.

Ad

Marina Mabrey reacts to Connecticut Sun's draft selections: "Let's get it"

Mabrey, of course, won't have to execute the task of ensuring another Connecticut playoff run by her lonesome. Among other things, the Sun expanded their talent pool by drafting two young prospects back -to-back: LSU double-double machine Aneesah Morrow and NC State playmaker Saniya Rivers.

Shortly after these two players were drafted by the Sun, Mabrey went on X to make her feelings known on ther team's first-round selections:

Ad

"Let's get it!!!!! @Ihoop___22 @aneesahmorrow24" Mabrey tweeted on the night of the WNBA Draft.

Expand Tweet

As they embark on the first chapter of their WNBA careers, Morrow and Rivers can count on Mabrey for veteran guidance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More