Marina Mabrey drops a wholesome reaction to her instructor's 2-word hype on Sun guard

Marina Mabrey shared a post on Instagram on Saturday featuring a series of snaps of her life lately. Reacting to the post, her wellness instructor, Kira Mae Kazuko, hyped the Connecticut Sun guard with a two-word comment.

"Fly mamacita," Kazuko commented on the post.

Mabrey shared a wholesome reaction in response, thanking Kazuko while relaying that she will be back to attend another breathwork session soon.

"thanks bae be back to breathing soooon," Mabrey replied.

Mabrey drops a wholesome reaction to her instructor's 2-word hype (Image: @marinamabrey IG)

Currently in the WNBA offseason, Marina Mabrey is preparing for her eighth season in the league, with just under two months remaining for tip-off. She took part in Unrivaled's inaugural season earlier this year, playing just three games for the Phantom BC after missing their first 11 matchups due to a right calf strain she suffered during training camp.

Mabrey has since recovered from the injury and previously made headlines for requesting a trade from the Connecticut Sun during WNBA free agency. However, the team reportedly refused her request.

Marina Mabrey's agent shares thoughts on Sun's refusal to trade her

In the wake of a series of moves that left the Connecticut Sun in a clear transition period ahead of the 2025 season, Marina Mabrey demanded a trade from the team in February. However, after they refused to trade Mabrey, her agent, Marcus Crenshaw, took a swing at the Sun with a statement:

"In this current age of women's empowerment and support of the players, the CT Sun threatening to force Marina Mabrey to play for them after her trade request is mind-boggling," Crenshaw said.

"Why would anyone try to force someone to play on their team when they don't want to be there? It's counterproductive in a ton of ways and everyone we have spoken to is perplexed about how they are handling Marina, after trading away Hall of Fame-caliber players."

"The coach parted ways. No free agents returned and they are doing all they can to try and force Marina to stay when she clearly doesn't want to be there. It's interesting."

Marina Mabrey joined the Connecticut Sun in a midseason deal last year after specifically asking to be traded to the team. In the 16 games she played for the Sun in the 2024 season, the 5-foot-11 guard averaged 14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 46.7% from the field, including 42.4% from deep.

