"Marina Mabrey, you are an Indiana Fever" - WNBA fans erupt as Connecticut Sun star records lowest +/- in league history

On Sunday, WNBA fans went off at Connecticut Sun star Marina Mabrey after she recorded the lowest +/- score in league history. The guard ended the game with a -55 net change in score, as the NY Liberty blew past the Sun, 100-52, at Barclays Center,

Fans erupted as they reacted to Mabrey's disastrous performance in New York. Her +/- rating, which measures the point differential when a player is on the court, hit a personal low. Mabrey struggled throughout the game against the reigning champions.

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) shared a picture of Mabrey's scorecard from the game, showcasing her shambolic performance.

"All time stinker," the caption read.

WNBA fans reacted to the tweet as they shared their thoughts on Mabrey's performance.

"I love Mabrey but my god 😭😭," wrote one fan.

"That’s a generational stinker with a -55 😮‍💨," expressed a second.

Indiana Fever fans joked that Mabrey wanted to move to their team. The guard scored 26 points against the Fever in the last game, earning Connecticut its only victory in seven games this season.

"She just had to go off against us 😒 game before us she had 12 I think, 🤦🏽‍♀️," commented a fan.

"I think she’s tanked herself so she can go to Indiana Fever," expressed another.

"Marina Mabrey, you are an Indiana fever 🙂‍↕️," said a third.

"Fever are everyone's SUPERBOWL," wrote a fourth.

Mabrey moved to the Connecticut Sun during the offseason after spending the 2024 season with the Chicago Sky. The Sun are bottom of the table with a solitary win. Following a loss to the reigning champions, they face the Atlanta Dream in their next game.

Marina Mabrey struggles with her shot selection as the Liberty dominate the Sun

The Connecticut Sun had a night to forget in New York, as they were humiliated by the reigning champions. Losing by a 40+ point margin, the Sun labored to get going as guard Marina Mabrey struggled with her shot selection.

The former Chicago Sky player shot 2-11 from the field, shooting 2-9 from beyond the arc. This dismal shooting form reflected a field goal percentage of 18.2% and a 3-point percentage of 22.2%.

Meanwhile, the NY Liberty put up a strong performance as the entire roster played over 10 minutes and scored a basket. Despite ending with 100 points, Ionescu was their highest scorer with 18 points, showcasing their collective effort.

