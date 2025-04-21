Marina Mabrey's sister and other WNBA stars mourn the death of Pope Francis after 12 years in the Vatican

WNBA star Marina Mabrey’s sister, Dara Mabrey, took to Instagram to mourn the passing of Pope Francis, who spent 12 years in the Vatican. The Pope was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital back in February, on account of bronchitis. He spent 38 days in the hospital before returning near the end of March.

This morning, Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced that Pope Francis had passed away. Notre Dame Fightin Irish guard Dara Mabrey immediately took to Instagram to mourn his loss:

"🕊️🕊️🕊️," Mabrey wrote.

Check out her Instagram story below:

(This is a developing story)

