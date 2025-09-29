  • home icon
  Marist Liufau's WNBA girlfriend Sonia Citron drops 1-word reaction as Cowboys sophomore obliterates Mathew Golden in thrilling touchdown play

Marist Liufau's WNBA girlfriend Sonia Citron drops 1-word reaction as Cowboys sophomore obliterates Mathew Golden in thrilling touchdown play

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Sep 29, 2025 17:56 GMT
Marist Liufau
Marist Liufau's WNBA girlfriend drops 1-word reaction as Cowboys sophomore obliterates Mathew Golden in thrilling touchdown play (Source: IG/Imagn)

Marist Liufau's WNBA girlfriend, Sonia Citron, offered a one-word reaction to his stunning defensive play on Sunday. The Cowboys' sophomore made an obliterating tackle on Matthew Golden during the game as Dallas and the Green Bay Packers played out an entertaining draw.

The clip of Liufau's tackle on Golden was shared on Instagram by the NFL's official account with a five-word caption.

" Wasn’t fooled by the spin" the caption read.
Citron reshared this post on her story, reacting with a single word.

"Ouchie," she wrote.
Sonia Citron responds to Marist Liufau's defensive play (Source: IG)
Sonia Citron responds to Marist Liufau's defensive play (Source: IG)

Liufau's hard-hitting tackle on Golden came in the second quarter of the game as the Cowboys punted the ball from their end zone. The Green Bay rookie caught the ball successfully and performed a quick spin. However, this didn't fool the Cowboys linebacker, who pinned him on the 40-yard line.

The game also served as Micah Parsons' first game back in Dallas after his offseason move to the Packers. Although the defensive end couldn't earn a victory on his return to the AT&T Stadium, he did take part in an interesting draw between the two teams.

Dallas came back from behind to level the game at 37 points each and forced overtime. However, the two teams were unable to get a touchdown and shared the spoils with the game ending 40-40.

The Cowboys are currently third in the NFC East with one win, two losses, and one tie, while the Packers are second in the NFC North with two wins, one loss, and one tie.

Marist Liufau shows love to his girlfriend after she earns her first WNBA All-Star selection in her rookie year

Together since their days at Notre Dame, Marist Liufau and Sonia Citron have emerged as one of sports’ youngest power couples. The pair have smoothly transitioned from college to the pros, with Citron making her mark with the Washington Mystics while Liufau continues to shine for the Cowboys.

Despite being drafted into the WNBA a year after Liufau’s pro debut, Citron has quickly risen to stardom, earning her first All-Star selection in her rookie season. Liufau celebrated the milestone with a heartfelt, love-filled post on Instagram.

"All-Star Game Day ⭐️Appreciation post for this amazing woman. You inspire me to be better every day in sports and in life. I love supporting you. You are more than deserving of all your blessings! 💗," he wrote

The post highlighted the supportive relationship the two possess with Citron, often attending Liufau's game in Dallas.

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
