Marquesha Davis’ Sky signing triggers mixed fan reactions: "Front office are still clueless"

After being waived by the New York Liberty before the All-Star weekend, Marquesha Davis has found a new home in Chicago. The Sky announced her arrival on Tuesday as Davis signs a seven-day hardship contract.&quot;ROSTER UPDATE: The Chicago Sky has signed guard Marquesha Davis to a seven-day hardship contract. Welcome to Skytown!&quot; the post read.Fans were quick to respond to her addition.&quot;I wouldn’t call a “hardship contract” making a move. The Sky front office are still clueless,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot; Mixed feelings about it. I really like Marquesha Davis and she can score when given the opportunity, but she doesn’t address the biggest issue on the Chicago Sky. Still no point guard 🫩 #skytown,&quot; reacted a second&quot;Cool but are you gonna address the point guard issue or..&quot; expressed another.&quot;Why do y'all refuse to get Odyssey sims!? It gets to a point where this just becomes active sabotage. Nothing against this player, but its weird that y'all keep passing over a vet! I can't wait for angel to get off this team!&quot; thundered a fourth.Despite the disapproval from many, few showed love to Davis.&quot;I’ll take it and I said it earlier on @quitalovesports YouTube channel that she needed to be picked up by the Sky,&quot; a fan expressed.&quot;I really like this!!! Hate its a hardship tho. About freaking time Jeff. I don’t see how they didn’t play her in New York this young lady was a lock down defender &amp; bucket getter for Ole Miss. Chicago finally has another athletic guard besides AA. Thank you,&quot; wrote another.Chicago desperately needed to sign a guard after losing Courtney Vandersloot to ACL and Ariel Atkins to a leg injury. Davis joins the Sky from the Liberty, where she won the WNBA championship last term.Marquesha Davis' career in the WNBASelected as the 11th pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, Marquesha Davis was a great addition to the Liberty team. The guard entered the league after a great season at Ole Miss, averaging 14.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.In her first season in New York, she played 20 games and averaged 4:00 minutes per game while recording 1.2 points and 0.2 assists. This year, she featured in nine games but was unable to get into the rotation, leading to her waiver in July.Signed by the Chicago Sky on a hardship contract, Davis is a great choice for a team struggling in the backcourt.