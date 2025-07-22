  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • NBA
  • Marquesha Davis’ Sky signing triggers mixed fan reactions: "Front office are still clueless"

Marquesha Davis’ Sky signing triggers mixed fan reactions: "Front office are still clueless"

By Arian Kashyap
Published Jul 22, 2025 14:46 GMT
Marquesha Davis&rsquo; Sky signing triggers mixed fan reactions: &quot;Front office are still clueless&quot; (Source: Imagn)
Marquesha Davis’ Sky signing triggers mixed fan reactions: "Front office are still clueless" (Source: Imagn)

After being waived by the New York Liberty before the All-Star weekend, Marquesha Davis has found a new home in Chicago. The Sky announced her arrival on Tuesday as Davis signs a seven-day hardship contract.

Ad
"ROSTER UPDATE: The Chicago Sky has signed guard Marquesha Davis to a seven-day hardship contract. Welcome to Skytown!" the post read.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans were quick to respond to her addition.

"I wouldn’t call a “hardship contract” making a move. The Sky front office are still clueless," a fan wrote.
" Mixed feelings about it. I really like Marquesha Davis and she can score when given the opportunity, but she doesn’t address the biggest issue on the Chicago Sky. Still no point guard 🫩 #skytown," reacted a second
Ad
"Cool but are you gonna address the point guard issue or.." expressed another.
"Why do y'all refuse to get Odyssey sims!? It gets to a point where this just becomes active sabotage. Nothing against this player, but its weird that y'all keep passing over a vet! I can't wait for angel to get off this team!" thundered a fourth.
Ad

Despite the disapproval from many, few showed love to Davis.

"I’ll take it and I said it earlier on @quitalovesports YouTube channel that she needed to be picked up by the Sky," a fan expressed.
"I really like this!!! Hate its a hardship tho. About freaking time Jeff. I don’t see how they didn’t play her in New York this young lady was a lock down defender & bucket getter for Ole Miss. Chicago finally has another athletic guard besides AA. Thank you," wrote another.
Ad

Chicago desperately needed to sign a guard after losing Courtney Vandersloot to ACL and Ariel Atkins to a leg injury. Davis joins the Sky from the Liberty, where she won the WNBA championship last term.

Marquesha Davis' career in the WNBA

Selected as the 11th pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, Marquesha Davis was a great addition to the Liberty team. The guard entered the league after a great season at Ole Miss, averaging 14.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Ad

In her first season in New York, she played 20 games and averaged 4:00 minutes per game while recording 1.2 points and 0.2 assists. This year, she featured in nine games but was unable to get into the rotation, leading to her waiver in July.

Signed by the Chicago Sky on a hardship contract, Davis is a great choice for a team struggling in the backcourt.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications