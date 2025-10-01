“Married to the game!": Ex-WNBA star-turned OnlyF*ns creator opens up on Kevin Durant dating rumors after viral picture 

Earlier this offseason, Kevin Durant found himself in the midst of social media rumors linking him with ex-WNBA player Liz Cambage. After nearly six weeks, Cambage addressed the topic.

Speaking with TMZ at LAX, Cambage shut down talks of her and Durant being together. She also poked fun at the idea, saying that she would never reveal her partner in such a way.

“You think I'm going to hard launch a relationship shooting a jump shot at a Drake concert?,” Cambage laughed. “You think I'm going to be like, this is my man, everyone, and shoot a jump shot next to him?”

“No. That's what I get for trying to be funny and recreating a meme. That's what I get. So the answer is no. Just hoops, baby. Married to the game!"

The rumors started back on Aug. 12 when Durant and Cambage were spotted together at a Drake concert. Moreover, Cambage posted a photo with Durant on her Instagram story, making a shooting gesture with the caption:

“Shooters only @easymoneysniper”

Credits: Instagram (@ecambage)

In the past, Kevin Durant has often found his name tied to WNBA stars like Brittney Griner and Angel Reese. But he has often shruged off such rumors, making it clear he's single and focused on basketball.

Liz Cambage recreates iconic Kevin Durant meme

In 2024, Kevin Durant became the center of social media attention after a nightclub video of him went viral. The clip showed Durant practicing his jump shot in the middle of the club.

Durant later addressed the moment, explaining that he wasn’t just randomly showing off. Instead, he was responding to a playful challenge from a friend.

“I was lifting that whole week so my shoulder was a little tight,” Durant said during an appearance on “Up & Adams”. “…And then my boy was like ‘I’ll lock you up, like you can’t score on me.’ When he told me that, I was just trying to show him what I would do once we get on the court.

“You couldn’t see him in the video. He was like right across the section. I was like on the dance floor, and he was like screaming at me that he can guard me. So I had to show him what I was gonna do to him.”

Liz Cambage clearly poked fun at Durant at the Drake concert, posting a photo from the night where she's seen teasing him by mimicking his shooting form.

