Maya Moore expresses heartfelt admiration for Paige Bueckers as she reveals what seperates her from the rest

WNBA legend Maya Moore spoke about Paige Bueckers' impact on women's basketball.

Bueckers is playing her final season with the UConn Huskies, drawing praise from Moore, who also shined under coach Geno Auriemma. The four-time WNBA champion praised Bueckers as she prepares for the college playoffs. Moore admired Bueckers during ESPN's "SportsCenter" on Thursday.

"I'm really proud of Paige for the way she has tried to speak and use her voice and care about things bigger than basketball," Moore said.

Maya Moore spent four seasons with the UConn Huskies, playing 154 games, averaging 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks. Most notably, she left college as a two-time national champion.

Bueckers has yet to win a national championship in four seasons, but she's left a huge mark on the program. The young guard averages 19.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4.6 apg and 2.1 spg and already has several accolades.

Bueckers is expected to emulate Moore and enter the WNBA as the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft.

Breanna Stewart shares feelings on Paige Bueckers' future WNBA career

Before Maya Moore hailed Paige Bueckers, another former UConn Huskies star fired up the young guard. Breanna Stewart joined Malika Andrews during Thursday's "NBA Today." Among other things, Stewart discussed Bueckers' future, expressing her excitement for the consensus first-overall pick.

"I think it's great to see Paige back and just really healthy," Stewart said. "I just think she's just enjoying every single moment.

Stewie also discussed Bueckers and Co.'s upcoming challenge as March Madness starts.

"Excited for the run they're gonna make this postseason and hoping that they can get back to the Final Four and finish this thing off perfectly, but it's just one game at a time, and she's really just enjoying it," Stewart added. "And she knows, after this it's gonna become crazier and crazier."

Paige Bueckers has a bright future in the WNBA, but she wants a fitting ending in college and win it all with Connecticut.

