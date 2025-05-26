  • home icon
  "Maybe Angel Reese actually sucks" - WNBA fans livid as Chicago Sky's winless streak hits historic low with 0-3 season start

"Maybe Angel Reese actually sucks" - WNBA fans livid as Chicago Sky's winless streak hits historic low with 0-3 season start

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 26, 2025 01:42 GMT
WNBA fans livid as Chicago Sky
WNBA fans livid as Chicago Sky's winless streak hits historic low with 0-3 season start (Image source: Getty)

The Chicago Sky's 91-78 loss to the LA Sparks on Sunday marked their third consecutive defeat to begin the 2025 season. WNBA fans shared their reaction to the franchise's worst start since 2010 when they began 0-4.

After losing the first four games of the 2010 season, Chicago, led by Sylvia Fowles, went on a four-game winning streak. However, they did not make the playoffs, finishing the season at the bottom of the Eastern Conference (14-20).

This season, the Sky lost 93-58 to the Indiana Fever on opening night and had a 99-74 defeat vs. the New York Liberty in its home opener on Thursday. Sky star Angel Reese earned flak from fans following the team's winless campaign so far.

Several fans also criticized Chicago coach Tyler Marsh. The first-time head coach was hired to replace Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon, who was fired after just one season with the team.

Here are other fan reactions:

With the win against the Sky, the Sparks snapped their three-game losing skid and improved to 2-3. Chicago is one of three teams still winless this season. The others are the Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun, which have 0-4 records.

Angel Reese was hit with 'too small' by Kelsey Plum in the Chicago Sky loss

Early in the game between the Chicago Sky and the LA Sparks on Sunday, new Sparks star Kelsey Plum made the "too small" celebration after scoring a basket against Angel Reese.

In the play, Plum drove the ball hard and blew by Reese, who switched on the 5-foot-8 guard off a sideline inbound. After the easy layup, Plum broke the "too small" gesture.

Plum, whom LA acquired this offseason, led her team with 28 points and eight assists on 9-for-18 shooting.

On the other hand, Reese led Chicago with 13 points and 12 rebounds on 5-for-11 shooting. Kamilla Cardoso added 12 points, while Courtney Vandersloot and Rebecca Allen scored 11 apiece.

The Chicago Sky will return to action on Tuesday. They will look to avoid starting 0-4 as they battle the Phoenix Mercury (3-1) on the road.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
