"Maybe Angel Reese actually sucks" - WNBA fans livid as Chicago Sky's winless streak hits historic low with 0-3 season start

The Chicago Sky's 91-78 loss to the LA Sparks on Sunday marked their third consecutive defeat to begin the 2025 season. WNBA fans shared their reaction to the franchise's worst start since 2010 when they began 0-4.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After losing the first four games of the 2010 season, Chicago, led by Sylvia Fowles, went on a four-game winning streak. However, they did not make the playoffs, finishing the season at the bottom of the Eastern Conference (14-20).

This season, the Sky lost 93-58 to the Indiana Fever on opening night and had a 99-74 defeat vs. the New York Liberty in its home opener on Thursday. Sky star Angel Reese earned flak from fans following the team's winless campaign so far.

Ad

Austin Fitzgerald @AFitzgerald23 Reese most overrated prospect in history of WNBA and it’s not close

Ad

Brittany Thompson @BritUO Maybe…Angel Reese actually sucks 🤣🤣

Ad

Several fans also criticized Chicago coach Tyler Marsh. The first-time head coach was hired to replace Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon, who was fired after just one season with the team.

Fenomeno @Fenomeno_EU And you fired Weatherspoon for Marsh ? Stay strong fans…

Ad

𝙅𝙅 𝙍𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙚⚡️ @RedickGotNext This is honestly sad, I thought we were getting a basketball guru when hiring Tyler but this is just bad and embarrassing…

Ad

Here are other fan reactions:

Geesi @GeesiDhufte LA is one of the weakest teams and Sky still lost. We need Chennedy Carter back she was your best player.

Ad

dani @kordeilogy Chicago Sky’s really not winning a single game this season this is crazy

Ad

With the win against the Sky, the Sparks snapped their three-game losing skid and improved to 2-3. Chicago is one of three teams still winless this season. The others are the Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun, which have 0-4 records.

Angel Reese was hit with 'too small' by Kelsey Plum in the Chicago Sky loss

Early in the game between the Chicago Sky and the LA Sparks on Sunday, new Sparks star Kelsey Plum made the "too small" celebration after scoring a basket against Angel Reese.

Ad

In the play, Plum drove the ball hard and blew by Reese, who switched on the 5-foot-8 guard off a sideline inbound. After the easy layup, Plum broke the "too small" gesture.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Plum, whom LA acquired this offseason, led her team with 28 points and eight assists on 9-for-18 shooting.

On the other hand, Reese led Chicago with 13 points and 12 rebounds on 5-for-11 shooting. Kamilla Cardoso added 12 points, while Courtney Vandersloot and Rebecca Allen scored 11 apiece.

The Chicago Sky will return to action on Tuesday. They will look to avoid starting 0-4 as they battle the Phoenix Mercury (3-1) on the road.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More