Rose BC capped off Unrivaled's inaugural season with a big win over Vinyl BC on Monday. The team became the first-ever winners of the 3-on-3 tournament, with Angel Reese earning Defensive Player of the Year honors.

However, Reese missed the last two games of the tournament with an injury and she wasn't in attendance when her teammates hoisted the trophy.

According to Jason Whitlock, it spoke volumes about how little she cared for the accomplishment and the tournament.

"This championship game was so unimportant that she said 'Nah, I'm good, I'll watch from home, I'll watch this stream from home and I'll Facetime in if we win,'" Whitlock said on Tuesday (21:42), via 'Fearless with Jason Whitlock.' "Or maybe she went to one of LeBron James' younger sons high school state championship game. Maybe she was joining LeBron in celebrating that. All of that is more important than being at the location, being with her teammates."

Whitlock, who's been critical of Reese in the past, mocked the tournament by sarcastically calling it a "remarkable" achievement.

He also called out ESPN and fans on social media for "pretending" to care about a league no one asked for, adding that women athletes are benefitting from a "reparations system" and pity.

Whitlock isn't the one to mince his words and his comments will likely spark plenty of backlash.

Angel Reese says WNBA players could threaten to hold out

Angel Reese has been vocal about the WNBA's need for better salaries. She repeatedly claimed that she can't afford to live on a WNBA check, and while that may sound like a bit of a stretch, they make far less than male basketball players.

Reese also hinted at potentially holding out if things don't get better in the next CBA.

"I've got to get in the meetings because I'm hearing like, 'If y'all don't give us what we want, we sitting out,'" Reese said on March 8, via 'Unapologetically Angel.' "The WNBA don't pay my bills at all. I don't even think it pays one of my bills. Literally."

The WNBA has struggled financially for most of its history, with teams constantly folding and poor salaries. Its players have to play overseas during the offseason.

With a big influx of money and more fans watching, they could get more money for their talents and hard work.

