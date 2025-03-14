"Maybe she will retire?": Fans react as suspense grows on Angel Reese's availability for Unrivaled semis amid injury setback

Rose BC’s Angel Reese reinjured her left wrist in the final game of the eliminations, putting doubts on her availability for the Unrivaled League’s playoffs. Reese’s injury occurred during Rose’s 74-46 against Vinyl, causing her to exit the game prematurely as she clutched her wrist.

Angel Reese injured the same left wrist and surgically repaired on during the end of the 2024 WNBA season, where she missed the final six games of the Chicago Sky. According to Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune, no updates have been made yet as Reese and her coach Nola Henry were unavailable during the Unrivaled media availability session ahead of the playoffs.

“Angel Reese did not participate in Unrivaled playoff media availability today after appearing to re-injure her left wrist in Monday's game. Unrivaled also did not make Rose BC coach Nola Henry available, so we will have to wait for tomorrow for any injury update,” Poe wrote on X.

Poe noted that Reese does not usually attend the Zoom interviews with media, but Henry’s absence made it difficult to gauge the Sky star’s injury.

Meanwhile, other fans expressed concerns about her wrist, considering that it is the second time it was injured in just six months. One fan even suggested that Angel Reese might retire from basketball since she mainly uses her left hand to play the game.

“Darn…maybe she will retire?,” said one fan.

“a lot of those players that sat out i completely understand why , it’s definitely not worth it .,” another fan wrote.

“I swear if she reinjured her wrist.... 😐,” said another fan.

The injury heightened anxiety among fans as it could derail Rose BC’s playoff run, after finishing second in the standings with an 8-6 record in the regular season.

“I really hope she's okay,” one fan said.

“I’m about to riot lol,” another fan said.

“😩,” another fan said.

Reese has become one of the best players in the league in its inaugural season as she averaged 13.1 points, and 12.1 rebounds per game for Rose, whose squad is set to take on the Laces in the Unrivaled semifinals.

Rose HC Nola Henry still awaits Angel Reese’s injury diagnosis

Rose BC head coach Nola Henry gave a short update about Angel Reese on Monday, a few hours after the injury happened. Henry said that the 22-year-old injury still has no update yet, but he wishes for the best.

"No update on Angel, but hopefully, we'll have one soon. Sending her our best wishes,” Henry said via Moreau Sports Media Prod Co..

If Reese were to be ruled out for the semifinals, Rose BC would be left with a roster consisting of Brittney Sykes, Azura Stevens, Kahleah Cooper, Lexie Hull, and Chelsea Gray.

Before the season, Angel Reese made it a point to fully heal up from her injury after falling short of a playoff appearance in her rookie year in the WNBA.

