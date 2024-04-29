"Me and Caitlin are on a break now": 18YO TikTok sensation takes aim at Caitlin Clark following viral claim

Since being drafted No. 1 overall in the WNBA draft, the buzz around Caitlin Clark continues to increse. While this added attention has been beneficial for the league, it has led to some awkward situations for her.

Aside from being a guard in the Overtime Elite league, Eli Ellis also has a strong following on TikTok. He has made countless posts about Clark, which have not been met with warm responses.

In a recent post, Ellis claimed that Caitlin Clark was showing up to one of his games in Indiana. She saw the post and commented that it wasn't true. Ellis jokingly said later that he feels he and Clark need a break from one another.

Eli Ellis and Caitlin Clark

Ellis is a six-foot-one guard who is eligible for the 2025 NBA draft. While playing in the Overtime Elite league, he's averaging 33.4 points, 5.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Clark is gearing up to make her WNBA debut. The Indiana Fever have their first preseason game on Friday. Their first official regular season game is on May 14 against the Connecticut Sun.

Caitlin Clark is in a relationship with brother of NFL star

One reason why Caitlin Clark might be quickly shutting down these remarks from Eli Ellis is because she's in a comitted relationship. She and her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, recently celebrated their one-year anniversary.

Connor is the younger brother of NFL star Chrisitan McCaffery, the running back for the San Francisco 49ers. Connor and Clark met last year at Iowa, which he also attended. While his brother plays football, Connor didn't take a similar path. Instead, basketball was his sport of choice.

The two began dating in April last year but decided to keep things private at the start. It wasn't until a few months that they began posting about each other on social media. Last week, Caitlin Clark made a heartfelt post for Connor to celebrate their first anniversary.

Since graduating from Iowa, Connor has broken into the sports field working for the Indiana Pacers. He's employed by the NBA franchise as a team assistant. This worked out well for the couple, as they both landed with Indiana teams following college.

With this opportunity with the Pacers, Connor is working towards his dream of becoming a coach. He wants to follow in his father's footsteps. Fran McCaffery has been the head coach of Iowa's men's basketball team for over a decade now.

Connor was a dual athlete at Iowa, also playing baseball in the spring. In regards to his education, he has degrees in political science and finance.