"Meet me in Tampa plss": Angel Reese sends special message to LSU’s Mikaylah Williams & assistant coach ahead of Elite Eight clash vs. UCLA

Angel Reese and the LSU fanbase were buzzing after the Tigers came one step closer to the school's second NCAA women's basketball title. The Tigers are one of the last eight teams in the tournament, and a win against UCLA on Sunday would see them progress to the Final Four in Tampa, Florida.

Reese has been one of the school's most vocal supporters and continues to follow the team every step of the way.

As the coaches and players prepare to face one of the top teams in the nation, Reese had a special message for her former LSU teammate Mikaylah Williams.

"Can you meet me in Tampa plsssss," Reese wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

Angel Reese shares a message with LSU guard Mikaylah Williams. Photo Credits: Mikaylah Williams' IG account.

Reese was responding to one of Williams' Instagram posts.

"Mama told me to represent the 3 letters on the front, but play for the 8 on the back💃🏝️," Williams captioned her post.

Williams' post left Reese fired up, and the Chicago Sky forward already has one eye on the Final Four, which is set to take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa on April 4.

Reese shared that same enthusiasm on LSU assistant coach Gary Redus' Instagram post as well.

"See you in Tampa?" Reese wrote.

Angel Reese responds to LSU assistant coach Gary Redus on social media. Photo Credits: Gary Redus' IG account.

In 2023, Reese helped lead the Tiger to their first-ever NCAA women's title, defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the championship game.

It would be a massive achievement for the LSU Tigers to return to the Final Four. The program has reached the semifinals of the competition just once since 2008.

Angel Reese shouts out LSU forward after dazzling display against NC State

Chicago Sky player Angel Reese during the WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

An 80-73 win over NC State on Friday means LSU is still alive in the tournament. An eye-catching display from senior Aneesah Morrow was enough to see the Tigers overcome their SEC rivals. Morrow finished with 30 points and 19 rebounds.

Angel Reese shouted out LSU's star, leaving a glowing message for the 6-foot-1 forward on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Nees The BEAST," Reese posted.

Morrow will hope for another stellar performance against UCLA on Sunday night. She has been one of the most dominant players in college basketball this season, leading the nation with 13.7 rebounds per game. Morrow is projected to be a top-10 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft.

