Megan Gustafson reacts as Iowa HC Jan Jensen bags major award

Before being a second-round pick in the WNBA, Megan Gustafson spent her college career at the University of Iowa. Years removed from her tenure there, she still took the time to praise the program following their latest feat.

This season, Iowa's women's basketball team decided to make a change at head coach. They rolled the dice on Jan Jensen, who had no previous head coaching experience in the NCAA at the time. She proved to be a good decision, posting a 23-11 record and making the NCAA Tournament in her first year on the job.

In light of her success this year, Jensen was named Rookie Coach of the Year. Countless people poured onto social media to congratulate her, including Megan Gustafson. The Las Vegas Aces center posted a short message to Jensen on her Instagram story following this news.

"Not surprised!"

Gustafson never got the chance to play for Jensen, as her Iowa tenure spanned from 2015 to 2019. She blossomed into a dominant two-way talent in her time there, averaging 27.8 points and 13.4 rebounds as a senior.

Upon reaching the WNBA, Gustafson has bounced around the league. Over the past five years, she's had stints with the Dallas Wings, Washington Mystics, Phoenix Mercury and the Aces.

Megan Gustafson among first Aces players to get their hands on A'ja Wilson's signature shoe

Last season, Megan Gustafson started a new chapter of her career by signing with the Las Vegas Aces. In her first season there, she got the chance to play behind one of the WNBA's most dominant talents.

Gustafson primarily served as a back-up to A'ja Wilson, who put together arguably the best season of her career. Along with setting a new single-season scoring record, the Aces star also took home MVP honors in the WNBA and Summer Olympics.

Following her impressive 2024 campaign, Wilson joined the select group of WNBA players to get their own signature shoe. Two weeks ago, she handed out a handful of pairs of the A'One to some of her Aces teammates. Among those to receive a pair was Megan Gustafson.

Upon receiving the shoes, Gustafson took to X (Formerly Twitter) to praise Wilson for this notable accomplishment.

"A really has her own shoe!!! If there’s anyone to look up to, @_ajawilson22 is the O’NE. An amazing player but an even better human and teammate!!"

In 38 games with the Aces last season, Gustafson averaged 3.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in a limited role.

