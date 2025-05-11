Megan Thee Stallion's NBA boyfriend shares proud 5-word message to A’ja Wilson over major feat in New York

On Saturday, rapper Megan Thee Stallion's NBA boyfriend, Torrey Craig, was seen showing love to WNBA icon A'ja Wilson. The Boston Celtics forward, who is in New York for his team's Eastern Conference semifinal, proudly shared a snap of Wilson's shoes being advertised in New York. Giving props to the Aces' star, Craig praised her for the major feat on Instagram.

Posting a story from Times Square, the former Denver Nuggets player was seen sharing an image of a Nike advertisement featuring Wilson and her signature shoes, The A’One. The billboard featured the reigning WNBA MVP going for a layup, as Craig is heard saying, "That's Tough."

He also captioned the story with a five-word message, proudly praising his fellow South Carolinian:

"Nah, I'm so proud," he wrote, following that up with the word "Cribbbbbbb."

A'ja Wilson's signature shoes were released in May and have received overwhelming support from fans and players alike. Torrey Craig was the latest NBA player to show love to the two-time WNBA champion, as he commended her major feat in New York.

Craig, who went undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft, forced his way into the league after spending three years in Australia playing in the NBL. Signed by the Denver Nuggets in 2017, the former USC Spartan player has since moved around the NBA, suiting up for the Suns, Pacers and Bulls.

The 34-year-old veteran is currently part of the Boston Celtics roster and is a great squad player. He has featured 26 times for the Massachusetts team this term, averaging 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds.

A'ja Wilson's signature shoes fly off the shelves in under five minutes as Nike announces two new colorways

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson's signature sneakers, The A'one, have been a great hit amongst fans as the shoe was sold out in under five minutes of its release. Dropped by Nike on May 6, at 10:00 am EST on their website, the sneakers were reportedly out of stock by 10:05 am.

Dubbed the "Pink Aura," this was Wilson's first signature shoe from Nike. The shoe featured an all-pink design with a blend of hot and baby pink. After its initial success, Nike has announced the release of two new colorways for the shoe, which are set to be released on May 15.

The new, fresh designs have been named "Indigo Girl" and "OG Pearl." As the names suggest, the shoes feature a blue and pearl white color scheme.

