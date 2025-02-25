Megan Thee Stallion's NBA boyfriend Torrey Craig drops three-word reaction to A'ja Wilson's signature Nike product

Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend and Celtics player Torrey Craig dropped a three-worded reaction to A'ja Wilson's signature Nike product line. The Celtics forward expressed his thoughts on his Instagram story.

Craig shared a video of a Nike retail store's front in Toronto featuring A'ja Wilson's picture. The images were part of a promotion for Wilson's signature Nike product line, the A'One. Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend mentioned the Las Vegas Aces star, along a message in the caption of his upload:

"I spy 🐐 (Goat)"

Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend Torrey Craig drops his reaction to Wilson's signature Nike line. (Credits: @tcraig/Instagram)

A'ja Wilson is arguably the most dominant female basketball player on the planet. Last season, she won the MVP award for the third time in her career and led her team to the semi-finals in the WNBA playoffs.

The LV Aces star has had a long relationship with Nike. She signed with the sportswear giant for the first time as a rookie in 2018. According to Sportico, Wilson extended her contract with Nike last season.

On May 11, 2024, Nike announced that Wilson would be receiving her own signature line after staying with the brand for more than five years. Since that announcement, Nike and Wilson have been teasing fans with sneak peeks and details about the A'One sneakers.

The fans finally got an official look at the shoes on Feb. 8, 2025, in a Nike press release for the A'One sneaker and apparel line. The Nike A'Ones are scheduled to hit the shelves in May 2025. They will be available on SNKRS and select retail outlets.

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo promotes A'ja Wilson's signature A'One sneakers during a game

Miami heat star Bam Adebayo promoted A'ja Wilson's signature A'One sneakers during his game against the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 7. Adebayo was spotted wearing the "Pink Aura" colorway of the unreleased Nike A'Ones.

The three-time All-Star delivered a solid performance while wearing the reigning WNBA MVP's sneakers, although the Heat failed secure the win. Adebayo scored 18 points, collected eight rebounds and made two successful blocks in a 102-86 defeat.

A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo have been linked since the last summer Olympics. The two basketball personalities have been spotted together on many occasions, including Dwyane Wade's statue unveiling ceremony. Adebayo also attended Wilson's jersey retirement at South Carolina, where the Aces star shouted him out during her speech.

