"Meme potential" - WNBA fans react to Kahleah Copper bagging groceries in Phoenix supermarket

WNBA fans expressed their thoughts on an uncommon spectacle involving Kahleah Copper. On Wednesday, a reddit user shared a TikTok video of the Mercury star on the WNBA subreddit where Copper is seen bagging groceries at a convenience store.

The convenience store in the video was Fry's also known as Kroger. The grocery store franchise has been a partner of the Phoenix Mercury for the past few years and Copper's appearance at one of their stores was a publicity stunt to get the fans excited for the upcoming season.

Fans had mixed reactions to the video as they expressed their thoughts in their comments on the subreddit.

"There's a lot of meme potential here. We'll probably see this posted on social media after a bad performance. lol" one fan said.

"I think this whenever people go to work a Raising Canes shift hahahaa," another fan said.

"Back to bagging groceries for you!!" another fan said.

One fan revealed what he would say to Kahleah Copper if he had run into her at the grocery store.

"I'd just be like "Yes ma'am, go ahead and put that gallon of milk on top of my carton of eggs and loaf of bread, thank you!"

"Some things don’t change. Despite how much I hate the changes the Merc made, their social media game is still golden," another fan said.

Kahleah Copper will be entering her second season in the league in a Mercury jersey. She is expected to play in her team's season opener against the Seattle Storm on Saturday.

"Now being that leader is really on me": Kahleah Copper gets real on assuming the leadership role on the Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury are one of teams with a great legacy in the league. They have been very consistent in their performances since entering the league and have been led by the league's legend Diana Taurasi for more than a decade.

However, they had a mediocre showing last season. They ended the season as the seventh seed with a 19-21 record and were eliminated in the playoffs in the first round by the Minnesota Lynx.

On Wednesday, the Mercury guard spoke with Andscape and revealed her thoughts on being the new lineup's leader.

"BG choosing to move on was fine – you respect people’s decisions – but then the trade happened, and that was a lot emotionally because of what Tash brought for us and me personally,” she said. “I was like, ‘Damn.’ Then I felt anxious about stepping in, and now being that leader is really on me."

Coming into the offseason, the Mercury went through a rebuild process as they let go of Brittney Griner, traded Natasha Cloud and Sophie Cunningham as Diana Taurasi announced her retirement in February. Kahleah Copper now remains the only starter on the squad from last season's lineup.

