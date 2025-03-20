Mercury star quickly shuts down Angel Reese's attempt to recruit Kahleah Copper for Sky reunion

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese took a chance at a possible team-up with the franchise's former star, Kahleah Copper. Reese invited the veteran star to Chicago after her Unrivaled team, Rose BC, won the championship in the inaugural season.

Copper was the star of the Sky for seven seasons. She joined the franchise after her rookie year with the Washington Mystics. From 2017 to 2023, the star player helped the Chicago team to multiple playoff appearances, including a championship win in 2021.

However, she was traded to the Phoenix Mercury before the start of the 2024 season. That was the same year the Sky drafted Angel Reese with their seventh pick.

After Copper won the Unrivaled title with her team on Monday, she posted photos on her Instagram celebrating with her team on Wednesday.

"Against all Odds..🌹 #JustAKidFromNorFPhilly" Copper posted.

Reese took the chance to try and recruit her to return to the organization where she won her first title, the Sky.

"We can win another one in chicago if you trynna run this back again💔im just saying," Reese commented.

Angel Reese tried to recruit the former Sky All-Star.

But Satou Sabally, Copper's partner, jumped in and cut off Reese's opportunity.

"@angelreese5 no she's fine," Sabally replied.

Sabally had her teammate's back.

Sabally believes the Mercury have a chance to challenge for the championship next season with Copper.

However, Mercury will be without Diana Taurasi, who has retired, and Brittney Griner, who signed with the Atlanta Dream this offseason.

How good was Kahleah Copper when she was with the Sky?

Kahleah Copper gradually evolved into a star when she arrived in Chicago. Copper picked up where she left off in her rookie year, averaging 6.2 points.

The former Rutgers star averaged almost the same points in her first season with Chicago, her sophomore year. For the next two seasons, Copper was a role player who didn't average double digits in scoring.

However, that changed in her fourth year with Chicago when she first averaged double digits in scoring. The following season, she earned her first All-Star nod after averaging 14.4 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Since then, Copper became a consistent star player until she was traded. For seven seasons with the Chicago franchise, the 6-foot-1 star averaged 12.0 points and 3.6 rebounds. She was also chosen as an All-Star three times.

