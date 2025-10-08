  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Mercury star Satou Sabally drops blunt take on WNBA lockout threat amid CBA deadlock: "Seeing where their employees will go"

Mercury star Satou Sabally drops blunt take on WNBA lockout threat amid CBA deadlock: "Seeing where their employees will go"

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 08, 2025 00:21 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v Minnesota Lynx - Game Two - Source: Getty
Mercury star Satou Sabally drops blunt take on WNBA lockout threat amid CBA deadlock: "Seeing where their employees will go" (Image source: Getty)

Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally commented on the possibility of a WNBA lockout amid a standstill in CBA negotiations.

Ad

Sabally shared her reaction to a potential lockout looming during the team's practice session at their training facility, Mountain America Performance Center.

"It would be very interesting to see if the league finally makes an effort into showing us that they value us or seeing where their employees will go," Sabally said on Tuesday.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After developments in the past week, the sentiment around the league is that a lockout is now imminent, as the current CBA deadline is on Oct. 31. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and WNBPA vice president Napheesa Collier had a much-publicized fallout that further supported the belief that a lockout might happen.

The CBA establishes rules that govern the money that is given to the players, the teams and the league. However, if there is no agreement reached, there will be no league.

Ad

Satou Sabally and the Mercury are preparing for Game 3 of the 2025 WNBA Finals at the newly-renamed Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix. Sabally has averaged 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 41.9% shooting in the finals.

Mercury star Satou Sabally comments on the team's mindset amid a 2-0 hole in the finals

The Phoenix Mercury dropped the first two games of the WNBA Finals against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. The best-of-seven series now shifts to Phoenix for Games 3 and 4. During Tuesday's practice ahead of a must-win Game 3, Satou Sabally shared the Mercury's mindset.

Ad
"If you're negative, that's not gonna help you," Sabally said. "So just stay positive, really keeping a leveled field. You don't have to be overly positive and make up your mind that it doesn't matter that you lost two games in a row, but keeping things in perspective and looking forward that's there's still a lot of basketball left."
Ad
Ad

The fourth-seeded Mercury dismantled defending champions New York Liberty in the first round and eliminated the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx in the semifinals. Phoenix now aims to climb out of a 2-0 hole against the No. 2 Las Vegas.

Satou Sabally was named an All-Star starter in her first season with Phoenix. She is also the team's leading scorer in the regular season (16.3 ppg) and the playoffs (18.4 ppg).

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Twitter icon

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Phoenix Suns Fans? Check out the latest Suns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications