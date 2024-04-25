Merging NBA and WNBA media deals key to growth: reports

The WNBA is gaining popularity at a rapid pace. Caitlin Clark’s surge in the public spotlight has boosted fans' interest in the league and many believe the WNBA could have its biggest season yet. Many think the ratings could set new records this season.

Many in the media business are wondering if the WNBA should attempt to sell their TV rights alone when their current deal expires after next season, according to Awful Announcing. Others are wondering if the NBA and WNBA should staple their rights together.

The NBA is in a much-publicized negotiation over their next broadcasting rights deal. The current NBA deal with ESPN and TNT expires in 2025.

The NBA still owns most of the WNBA, despite giving the league more control over their finances and teams are sold to individual owners. Five of the 12 WNBA owners are also NBA owners.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league is exploring selling both rights together to keep things streamlined. It would also help keep basketball a year-round sport.

Most media experts believe the league could get more money and promotion if tied to the NBA broadcasting rights package.

“They should definitely work very closely with the NBA because the investment in media is going to be significant,” said Micky Lawler, former president of the WTA Tour. “So you don’t want to duplicate that, you want to create efficiencies, because you do need to invest in content and you need a very solid media strategy.”

The corporate synergy could make the WNBA easier to find, as one place may become the home for all levels of professional basketball in the US if the two leagues are stapled together.

Putting them together could make things more efficient and cohesive. Stapling the NBA and WNBA together while the WNBA is at the height of its popularity could mean more money for everyone.

More money from broadcast rights would mean higher salaries for WNBA players. The higher salaries would help attract attention and elevate the star level of WNBA stars.

It would also help appease fans who have complained about the low salaries of WNBA players like Caitlin Clark, who is set to make around $70,000 in her rookie season.

Have the NBA and WNBA done media deals together before?

The two leagues usually sell their media rights separately. In 2014, ESPN bought rights to both leagues, but that was a rare instance of the leagues coming together to sell media rights. TNT and Warner Bros. did not join ESPN in purchasing WNBA rights, opting solely for the NBA.

The WNBA was stapled to the NBA in a media rights package in 2002. So there is some precedent.

The WNBA is now broadcast on CBS Sports, ION, and Amazon Prime Video. In North America, none of these three networks or platforms cover the NBA.

The WNBA could also set aside certain of its games to be marketed separately from the NBA rights deal to networks that just want WNBA content. The merger of the NBA and the WNBA may fetch billions of dollars.