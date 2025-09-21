"Mf you said that homeless people should be executed": Ex-Aces guard Harmoni Turner takes swipe at Brian Kilmeade over controversial statement

Former Las Vegas Aces guard Harmoni Turner didn’t hold back on Fox News political commentator Brian Kilmeade on Saturday.Turner’s reaction happened after Kilmeade explained why Jimmy Kimmel’s show on ABC had been suspended. The political analyst said that Kimmel’s comments “went way too far for some television executives.”Turner responded to the clip on X following Kilmeade's explanation about the Kimmel situation:“Mf you said that homeless people should be executed. Stfu.”Brian Kilmeade grabbed headlines roughly two weeks ago when his comment following the Aug. 22 stabbing of a Ukrainian refugee went viral. The suspect, Decarlos Brown Jr., was a mentally ill and homeless man.On Fox &amp; Friends, co-host Lawrence Jones said that such people should be “locked up.” Kilmeade wanted a more drastic measure. He added, “Or involuntary lethal injection, or something. Just kill 'em.” The political analyst apologized for what he called “callous comments” on Monday.Harmoni Turner, whom the Aces had drafted this year but eventually waived, couldn't hold back and ripped Kilmeade for his controversial comment.Meanwhile, Brian Kilmeade gave his thoughts on ABC’s decision to suspend “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Saturday. Last week, Kimmel had called out President Donald Trump’s supporters for blaming the “radical left” for Charlie Kirk’s shooting. Kimmel argued that the killer was a part of “the MAGA gang.” He likened Trump’s grieving to a “four-year-old mourning a goldfish.”According to the New York Times, “the decision to pull the program, made under unusual pressure from the Federal Communications Commission.” With protesters making noise, Kilmeade explained the reason for the suspension.Harmoni Turner experienced tech glitch before Aces drafted her this yearHarmoni Turner was one of the intriguing prospects heading into the 2025 WNBA draft. The 5-foot-10 guard had four standout seasons at Harvard, averaging 22.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.8 steals per game.Although loaded in the backcourt, the Las Vegas Aces decided to give her a shot, making her the No. 35 pick of the draft in mid-April. On draft night, though, the Aces couldn't contact her.She tweeted on X what happened:“Guys i’m so sorry! My phone was literally freezing!”Harmoni Turner @harmoniiturnerLINKguys i’m so sorry! my phone was literally freezing 😩!Harmoni Turner and the Aces eventually worked things out, but the Aces waived her just before the season started. She remains an unrestricted free agent.