Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas boldly defends Angel Reese, pinpoints 3 faults in criticism

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese received a lot of criticism from the media during her WNBA rookie season. It continued as the Sky lost their preseason finale to the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday.

Etan Thomas, a former teammate of Michael Jordan with the Washington Wizards, boldly defended Reese on X. He called out Bleacher Report for an article it published on Sunday, and asked to ease up on criticizing Reese, arguing that it's too early in the season for harsh judgment. Thomas also emphasized that preseason games were for evaluating player performance and roster decisions, not for winning or losing.

"It’s a little early to return back to the demonization of Angel Reese isn’t it? We’re talking about Pre Season (Allen Iverson Voice)," Etan Thomas tweeted. "Pre season is mostly utilized so teams can assess their cuts, it’s not about wins and losses but y’all know that," Thomas tweeted on Monday.

The criticism of Reese primarily centered around her shooting efficiency, as despite being a dominant rebounder, she struggled with scoring.

Last season, the former LSU star shot 39.1%, including 18.8% from 3-point range. This led some to question her scoring ability, particularly highlighting her missed layups.

She also averaged 13.6 points per game, which was considered mediocre by fans and analysts. Given her impressive college career and being the No. 7 pick, some expected more from her in 2024.

Angel Reese to play as a point guard if required by Chicago Sky

Angel Reese started her collegiate career as a point guard before an injury during her freshman year at Maryland forced her to become a forward. She spoke to the media on Monday about her willingness to take on the role of a guard if required by the Chicago Sky.

"I've always been a player for the team," Reese said. "Every team I've been a part of, I've been a player for the team. ... I was a player that did what the team needed and got to a championship, as people can see.

"Coming here, obviously (Courtney Vandersloot) was out last game, coach emphasized, 'I need you to play point guard sometimes.' I'm willing to go whatever it is for the team. I don't do it for you guys, or what you guys can see. It's for what my team needs."

The Sky will begin their season against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. EST.

