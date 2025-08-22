  • home icon
  "Midrange is back": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Rip Hamilton showers highest praise on Paige Bueckers after historic performance 

By Advait Jajodia
Published Aug 22, 2025 15:18 GMT
Dallas Wings v Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty
After her historic performance on Wednesday, Paige Bueckers explained how she attacked the LA Sparks’ defense by opting for an offensive strategy that has faded over the years. Her decision to use the midrange drew praise from fans, including Michael Jordan’s former teammate Rip Hamilton.

Despite the Dallas Wings’ narrow 81-80 loss to the Sparks, Bueckers showed how effective the midrange could be, using it to rack up 44 points.

“I truly think basketball has gotten away from it -- it's mostly layups and 3s,” Bueckers said. “Teams don't know how to guard it. So I think it's an advantage when you can score in the midrange.”
Hamilton, who had a firsthand experience of witnessing Jordan dominate the midrange, praised Bueckers for embracing a lost art.

“Midrange is back!! 🙌🔥” Hamilton commented on @brwsports’ post.
Credits: Instagram (@brwsports)
Hamilton also shared the same post on his Instagram story.

“@paigebueckers gets it! #midrange,” Hamilton captioned his story.
Credits: Instagram (@riphamilton32)
The Wings rookie became the first player in WNBA history to score 40+ points in a game while shooting 80% or better. Bueckers impressed fans with her shot-making, with the bulk of her scoring coming from the midrange, where she knocked down seven jumpers. She also went 4-for-4 from the 3-point range and 6-for-6 at the free-throw line to cap off her historic night.

Paige Bueckers expressed love for teammate despite playoff elimination

Paige Bueckers' 44-point eruption on Wednesday wasn’t enough as Kelsey Plum hit the game-winner for the Sparks, leading to the Wings dropping their third straight game. The loss was especially tough, with Bueckers carrying the offense while the rest of the team struggled. Outside of her, the Wings combined for only 36 points on 12-for-39 shooting.

Even through the disappointment, Bueckers spoke from the heart about her teammates.

"I've always prided myself and the team on winning, so that's obviously the main goal,” Bueckers said. “Honestly, I think I'm just most proud of this team, like, the way we fight ... This team just means so much to me.”
Bueckers' rookie season has been remarkable on an individual level. She has averaged 19.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. But her efforts have not been enough to lift the Wings.

With three weeks left before the postseason, the team sits at 9–27 and has already been eliminated from playoff contention. Sitting second from the bottom, there’s a real chance they could finish with the league’s worst record.

