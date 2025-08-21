  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • "Might not even make the playoffs": Angel Reese fans get salty as Storm X uses disrespectful pic to announce win over Sky

"Might not even make the playoffs": Angel Reese fans get salty as Storm X uses disrespectful pic to announce win over Sky

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 21, 2025 04:12 GMT
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky - Source: Imagn
"Might not even make the playoffs": Angel Reese fans get salty as Storm X uses disrespectful pic to announce win over Sky. [photo: Imagn]

The Seattle Storm bucked the return of Angel Reese on Tuesday to beat the Chicago Sky 94-88. Reese played after missing her team’s previous seven games due to a back injury. The Chi Barbie delivered 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Chicago’s fight straight loss.

Ad

After the game, the Storm social media team shared on X (formerly Twitter) a photo of Ezi Magbegor blocking a Reese layup to hype the win.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reese fans reacted to the post:

“You might not even make the playoffs so keep it cute guys. xx”
Ad

One fan said:

Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

One more fan continued:

Ad

Another fan commented:

Ad

Angel Reese got off to a good start for the Chicago Sky, a key reason the first quarter ended tied 20-20. Seattle dominated the second and third frames to lead 66-50 entering the final 10 minutes.

The Sky refused to wilt behind Reese, Kiah Nurse and Ariel Atkins. Seattle seemed to cruise to a comfortable win until the trio made the game more interesting. Nurse hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 91-85 with 17.6 seconds left.

Ad

Only Skylar Diggins’ clutch free-throw shooting kept the Sky from completing their desperate rally. The win clinched the season series for the Storm regardless of the result of their third meeting late this month.

Meanwhile, the loss to the Seattle Storm put the Sky (8-26) on the brink of elimination. Even if Chicago wins its 10 remaining games, Reese and Co. are likely going on vacation early. They are nine games behind Seattle, which currently owns the No. 8 spot and final playoff berth.

Ad

Angel Reese stayed positive despite another loss for Chicago Sky

The Chicago Sky’s disappointing season continued despite the return of Angel Reese from a long injury layoff. Reese arguably played her usual game, which did not prove enough to end her team’s slump.

After the game, the two-time All-Star forward wrote on X:

“so happy to be back playing the game i love.”
Ad
Ad

The Chicago Sky have a tough schedule to close the season. They still have games against the New York Liberty twice, the Las Vegas Aces thrice, the Phoenix Mercury and the Seattle Storm.

Before the season ends, Angel Reese could face off again with rival Caitlin Clark, who is also looking to return from a groin injury.

Reese is healthy again and happy to help her team.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications