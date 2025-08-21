"Might not even make the playoffs": Angel Reese fans get salty as Storm X uses disrespectful pic to announce win over Sky

The Seattle Storm bucked the return of Angel Reese on Tuesday to beat the Chicago Sky 94-88. Reese played after missing her team’s previous seven games due to a back injury. The Chi Barbie delivered 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Chicago’s fight straight loss.After the game, the Storm social media team shared on X (formerly Twitter) a photo of Ezi Magbegor blocking a Reese layup to hype the win.Reese fans reacted to the post:“You might not even make the playoffs so keep it cute guys. xx”pizza @pizzaopeopleLINK@seattlestorm You might not even make the playoffs so keep it cute guys xxOne fan said:🦋 @iriscentral_LINK@seattlestorm and this is why you will miss the playoffsAnother fan added:13 @_13thletterLINK@seattlestorm Get off of her Ezi 🥺One more fan continued:DK ✰ .ᐟ @bonjourplaygirlLINK@seattlestorm this wasn’t necessary lol , it’s okay yall getting bounced the first round , get ready to book them flights to cancun, we’ll meet yall thereAnother fan commented:itsskaylaa @shehoops12_LINK@seattlestorm first round exist btw. Y’all got bigger fish to fry.Angel Reese got off to a good start for the Chicago Sky, a key reason the first quarter ended tied 20-20. Seattle dominated the second and third frames to lead 66-50 entering the final 10 minutes.The Sky refused to wilt behind Reese, Kiah Nurse and Ariel Atkins. Seattle seemed to cruise to a comfortable win until the trio made the game more interesting. Nurse hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 91-85 with 17.6 seconds left.Only Skylar Diggins’ clutch free-throw shooting kept the Sky from completing their desperate rally. The win clinched the season series for the Storm regardless of the result of their third meeting late this month.Meanwhile, the loss to the Seattle Storm put the Sky (8-26) on the brink of elimination. Even if Chicago wins its 10 remaining games, Reese and Co. are likely going on vacation early. They are nine games behind Seattle, which currently owns the No. 8 spot and final playoff berth.Angel Reese stayed positive despite another loss for Chicago SkyThe Chicago Sky’s disappointing season continued despite the return of Angel Reese from a long injury layoff. Reese arguably played her usual game, which did not prove enough to end her team’s slump.After the game, the two-time All-Star forward wrote on X:“so happy to be back playing the game i love.”Angel Reese @Reese10AngelLINKso happy to be back playing the game i love 😩🥺The Chicago Sky have a tough schedule to close the season. They still have games against the New York Liberty twice, the Las Vegas Aces thrice, the Phoenix Mercury and the Seattle Storm.Before the season ends, Angel Reese could face off again with rival Caitlin Clark, who is also looking to return from a groin injury.Reese is healthy again and happy to help her team.