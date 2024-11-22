Mikey Williams shares 'surreal celebrity encounter' with 2x WNBA champion on Angel Reese podcast

Angel Reese welcomed UCF Knights guard Mikey Williams to this week's episode of her Unapologetically Angel show on Thursday. The 20-year-old touched on several topics during his 53-minute interview with the Chicago Sky star, including the most 'surreal' encounter he had with a celebrity.

Coincidentally, he named an encounter he had with a two-time WNBA champion and three-time MVP. Williams had to think a little before mentioning Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson.

"I met a lot of people. I'm trying to think," Williams started. "I met A'ja Wilson, I actually took a picture. I was in the car." (48:05 mark)

Mikey Williams is a star who rose to fame thanks to viral videos that put him under the spotlight during his high school years. Just like others might have been impressed with him, he felt the same way when meeting Wilson.

After going through legal issues, Williams is now having his 'second chance' in college at UCF. He was originally set to play for the Memphis Tigers, but after being arrested and charged for allegedly firing a gun at a car with people at his house, that opportunity vanished.

Williams pleaded guilty in November 2023 to a felony count that allowed him to avoid jail time after he was sentenced to a year of probation. He then transferred to UCF in January this year.

UCF coach explains why they decided to give a chance to Mikey Williams

Back in October, UCF coach Johnny Dawkins talked about the second chance Mikey Williams was getting, saying that the team did the due diligence to try to see if the player would be a good addition.

"When we brought [Williams] in, of course we met, we did our due diligence," Dawkins said, per ESPN. We want to see if the young man is the right fit for our program, like we would do with any young player.

"And we do that for every single player that we admit to our university. And we do our due diligence, and we go through everything and we make a decision. And fortunately, I have a university that trusts me in my evaluation process."

Dawkins said that the team did an amazing job taking the information before enrolling Williams. He has nothing but good things to say about Williams, who was once considered a five-star recruit.

